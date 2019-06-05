Will help BSY become CM if he joins Cong: M B Patil

Home Minister M B Patil on Wednesday said that he would help BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa become the chief minister if the latter joins the Congress.

He was reacting to a query on BJP legislator C T Ravi, who had said let him (M B Patil) support Yeddyurappa to become the chief minister, if he feels that injustice has been done to Lingayats.

Patil said, "I am in Congress and Yeddyurappa is in the different party. If he joins the Congress, I will definitely help him become the chief minister."

Replying to a query on senior Congman Ramalinga Reddy expressing his displeasure against the party leadership, the minister said, "Reddy is a senior Congress leader. He is an asset to the party. He should have been inducted into Cabinet. He is faithful to the party and a very influential leader. There is no question of him quitting the party. The party leaders should respect his feelings and sentiments. I will talk to him soon," Patil added.

Auradkar report

On the implementation of Raghavendra Auradkar report, the Home minister said, "A meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, has been convened in Bengaluru on June 10 to discuss the report. An appropriate decision will be taken at the meeting."