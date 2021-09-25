Withdraw bandh call if you want farmers' welfare: Joshi

Withdraw Bharat Bandh call if you want farmers' welfare: Pralhad Joshi

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Sep 25 2021, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 19:30 ist
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday asked those who have given the call for Bharat Bandh on September 27 in protest against farm laws, to withdraw the call if they are concerned about farmers' welfare.

"There is no opposition for reforms in the farm sector, except in Punjab. Even farmers in Punjab, who were not getting even the MSP amount directly to their accounts earlier, have now started understanding the benefits of reforms. Those staging protests in Delhi include traders, and all of them are not farmers," he said.

"Congress manifesto included the closure of the APMC, and we have not closed down APMCs. Congress governments could not bring reforms due to the influence of lobbies. Even M S Swaminathan has stated that his recommendations are being implemented by the Modi government," Joshi noted.

'Don't obstruct'

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Business and other activities have started to return to normalcy after one-and-a-half years, and obstructing them in the name of bandh is not correct".

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pralhad Joshi
basavaraj bommai
farm laws
Bharat Bandh

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at White House

PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at White House

California to strike the word 'alien' from its laws

California to strike the word 'alien' from its laws

'Elon Musk, girlfriend Grimes are semi-separated'

'Elon Musk, girlfriend Grimes are semi-separated'

India wins two silvers at archery world championships

India wins two silvers at archery world championships

China cracks down harder on cryptocurrency

China cracks down harder on cryptocurrency

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters

Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

 