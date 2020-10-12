Women's panel seeks clarification on harassment probe in Mangalore University

Women's panel seeks report on harassment probe in MU

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 12 2020, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 12:23 ist
Representative image/Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

The complaint by a female student on alleged sexual harassment against a teaching faculty of Mangalore University two years ago has once again come to light with the State Women’s Commission (SWC) seeking clarification on the same from the university.

There are allegations of burying the investigation report. The Syndicate meeting held recently too had taken up the issue seriously.

A student had submitted a complaint on alleged sexual harassment by Economics Department professor Dr Arabi to the State Women’s Commission in 2018. Based on the complaint, the university had constituted an internal committee to probe the issue.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said that the report on the incident has not been buried. Previous Registrar Prof A M Khan after conducting a probe into the incident had kept the report inside a cupboard.

The file containing the report has been sent to the registrar for further action. A notice will be served to Prof A M Khan for not revealing the report. A report on the same will also be submitted to the Women’s Commission if necessary, he added.

