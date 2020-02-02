Read of the Week - Feb 2-9

The Vault of Vishnu’ is the sixth instalment in the myth-fantasy ‘Bharat’ series by bestselling author Ashwin Sanghi. Like in his previous books, the author presents a potpourri of myth, history, science and fantasy.

In this fast-paced thriller, there’s a Pallava prince with secrets who is on his way to Cambodia, a Buddhist monk on a search, a Neolithic tribe fighting to preserve their sacred knowledge, a reclusive scientist in Kanchipuram and a young investigator with a complex past who has to race against time to save the world.