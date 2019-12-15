Here's your guide to new-age poetry

Instagram poetry: Insta poets, as they are usually called, write pithy, everyday poems. Since Instagram is a photo-centric social media app, the poems are often accompanied by an image or merged with one. Some popular poetry accounts include 'Poetry by Icarus' 'Poetsglobe' and 'Atticus Poetry'.

Slam Poetry: Originally a kind of performance poetry, today slam is an artistic movement in its own right. Slam is loud, slam is provocative and slam is often performed amidst a cheering (or booing) audience. Nowadays, slam incorporates a lot of elements from hip-hop and thus is a departure from traditional ideas of poetry as an art form for the elites. And slam is huge on YouTube. Taylor Mali and Saul Williams are some of the most wellknown slam poets.

Spoken word Poetry: Similar to slam, spoken word poetry is also performance oriented. The emphasis though is more on the aesthetics of delivery -- the voice inflections and the intonations. An oral art, if you will. Ishmeet Nagpal, Simar Singh and Priya Mallick are some of the popular homegrown spoken-word poets.

Twitter poetry: The modern-day haiku, Twitter poetry, also known as twihaiku or micropoetry has opened up a whole new way of exercising one's poetic muscles. The twitter character limit is more challenging than limiting and poets like Benjamin Zephaniah fire off poems almost every day. A subterranean world of twitter poets exist out there -- it is for you to sidestep all the online venom and find these oases.