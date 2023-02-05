Of misogyny, machismo, toxic masculinity...

Virginia Woolf once said, “As long as she thinks of a man, nobody objects to a woman thinking.” In a world that’s always changing, the misogynistic chord plays a tune that we can never seem to forget. With the ease of access to diverse content on the internet, social media personalities such as Andrew Tate have amassed a fan base among adolescent boys. In a recent Twitter spat with climate change activist Greta Thunberg, Tate’s toxic masculinity filled rooms with debate, but what does this mean for the youth of India? Does he speak to them? Do his values resonate with them?

It turns out that young adult men are aware of Andrew Tate and he seems more like a joke to them. He’s notorious, he’s new, and he’s in the news. Tate is known widely for his radical views on machismo and his take on what he calls the “alpha male”. In Tate, we have an image of masculinity that is deeply rooted in traditional gender roles and conservative ideas. “I think he’s just playing a character. He’s doing it for the views,” says 13-year-old, Adish Shadakshari. While most people agree that Andrew Tate is nothing more than a social media sensation, saying what he does for attention and money, something that cannot be taken away is that he is, in fact, an influence.

A self-proclaimed revolutionary who paints an image of masculinity that has fast cars, and lots of cash, Tate believes women and men are fundamentally unequal, “when you’re a realist, you’re sexist,” he said once in an interview. Tate’s views on women’s roles date back centuries and contain misogyny that is all too familiar in Indian society. The world is changing, no doubt, but with influences like Tate and the power of the extensive reach of social media, it seems some adolescents find themselves thrown back into these old values. Tate has often claimed that a woman’s place is at home and that women who choose not to have children are selfish and worthless. “I mean, you cannot deny that a woman who chooses to work is neglecting her child. It is what it is,” says 18-year-old Rahul Shetty (name changed), and adds that “moms are perhaps better at staying at home. They are more sensitive and better suited there.”

A lot of these men believe that our roles are biologically determined and women often overreact to these simple realities of the world. “Tate speaks the truth about a lot of women who tend to disagree with him,” believes Rahul (name changed on request). The classic tale of the good housewife has long lost its biological backing. Misogynists often misunderstand the feminist take on motherhood, “Nobody is saying babies do not need their mother, but mothers need to be women too,” says paediatrician Dr Shilpa Govardhan. These conservative ideals on gender roles, as propagated by men like Tate, frequently put enormous pressure on new mothers, removing their identity as individuals and making them sole caregivers, she adds.

The bio-determinism view did not just end there, as one of Tate’s credentials for women is that she must be a “good girl” and not sexually active. “It’s about the simple difference in our genitalia: the penis is inserted and has no physical side effects, while the vaginal walls will loosen if penetrated by too many people,” says 19-year-old John Doe (name changed). These views, while biologically wrong, have also not been spoken about as openly as they were in the recent past, but when media personalities like Tate speak brazenly about them, they create an environment where others who share these opinions vocalise them too. So perhaps, it is not just entertainment that accounts for Tate’s massive following.

Tate’s take on rape is by far his most talked about statement. He believes victims should “bear some responsibility” in cases of rape, bringing us back to the long-heard narrative that ‘she’s asking for it’. “I mean, it’s true in some cases, isn’t it?” “If a girl walks out late at night in a bikini in Haryana, what does she expect,” asks 17-year-old Ahaan Seghal (name changed on request). This misconception of putting all the responsibility for safety on women and constantly charging them with the blame for their own dire circumstances while leaving men guiltless is a broken record. Given his controversial standpoint, what is it that makes Tate so popular? “He’s saying things that so many people are already thinking but are afraid to say. He’s a voice that gives young men an identity, a place outside the “matrix” that we all live in, encouraging them to be mentally and physically stronger.” Says 18-year-old Joseph (name changed on request). “I don’t think it’s about misogyny. So many times, the things he says are just taken the wrong way. When it comes to what women wear while visiting a club, it’s not about controlling her, it’s about what other guys think when they look at her. As a man, you know how other men think, and you want to prevent that for someone you care about,” says Kabir Ali (name changed).

For many, much of Tate’s advice is purely motivational; he tells people to go to the gym, he encourages them to be strong-willed, and he provides a space for adolescent men to find themselves in a world that’s too fast to conquer for anyone. Tate sells an image of someone hustling at life, making fast money, driving fast cars, and dating many women. And what makes it more real is that this is the life he portrays. Tate’s social media pages are filled with images of him in private jets and Porsches with beautiful women.

He shows people what he has and tells them how to get it. Although the patriarchal conception holds strong in so many spaces, there are still places where change is welcome. “I think a world where people are starting to believe there is any value to Tate is scary,” says Jaiveer Chabria, 19. Aarav Mohan, also 19, says, “There is no black-and-white side to Tate; his views are unacceptable.” As much as it is alarming to see that so many think the misogynistic manner is an opinion based on science and logic, they do not represent all, they are simply a stratum and not a whole.

The deeper truth is that some women believe social media has provided them with a space to build confidence and spread strength among other women facing similar social challenges. Social media can provide both awareness and accountability for thinking and speaking.

Schools in the UK have been taking measures to combat “brainwashing” from Andrew Tate, but beyond this, there is still hope for a generation of young men and women, with more access to information than ever before, to welcome the right change for a more equal tomorrow.