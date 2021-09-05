Spirited, fit & strong

When you do something for over 30 years it provides you with insight — a lot of it, actually! Addressing changing fitness goals, and movement needs of people through various stages of their lives is fascinating. Especially for women in their forties and fifties, who increasingly seem to come into their own, quite literally rediscovering themselves in their strengths and abilities.

Age is just a number

Studies show that what we consider old changes as we become older ourselves — the older we get, the younger we feel. For people in their twenties and younger, those in their forties are old. Interestingly, people in their forties and fifties feel younger than their actual age. As one enters the forties, you perceive a shift in your thinking with respect to your life.

A change for the better

If your attitude and actions work in tandem then your age need not feel limiting. With age comes the advantage of hindsight, the wisdom and confidence to learn from past errors and oversights — to move forward and not get weighed down. Women going into their forties and fifties have often spent years juggling various roles, expectations and responsibilities. And though, these may not necessarily decrease, more often than not women at this stage of their lives want to express themselves by forging new roles and paths of their choice. They find themselves worrying less about fitting into roles defined by others or about being perfect.

Women solidarity

As women get older, a wonderful change to experience and see is the increased confidence that comes from a self-awareness that has women being more supportive of and rooting for each other. There is a deeper camaraderie that comes not only from sharing good times but also, very importantly, being able to share concerns about and find support for the many emotional and physical changes that accompany these years. After all, only another woman can really understand

that.

Fitness for the body & mind

With changing priorities, there is also a shift in focus towards improving one’s health and fitness. Often the impetus comes from wanting to take up a new activity, a sport, an adventure holiday, the doctor’s advice or just simply to be able to feel energised and strong in daily life. For many women, it can be a first — focusing on their fitness. Whether you are new to exercise or have been following a fitness routine already, your current exercise programme should have an increased emphasis on balance, core strength and stability, along with ensuring strength, mobility and cardio gains. Most importantly it should be programmed to your fitness levels and needs. A balanced diet plays an important role at any age. However, if you are following any diet plan focusing more on or excluding certain food groups, it is important to consult with your doctor to ensure that your diet provides you with all the necessary nutrients.

Quality & focus

Age should not be the limiting factor that holds you back from staying or getting fit. And yes, some may be able to push harder than others.

It is important to keep personal goals realistic and specific to your lifestyle and the changes you are experiencing in your body and mind, despite the transformations and gruelling fitness regimes that you might see on social media.

With age comes a deeper understanding and appreciation of and an ability to listen to your body more, rather than readily following trends.

This mindfulness and connect with your inner self will lead to better results — because of the focus and quality of effort and intent invested in your fitness and health.

(The author works in the field of general fitness, sports, rehabilitation and special needs and is a Master Trainer for physiotherapists, sports trainers, dancers, yoga and personal trainers, among others.)