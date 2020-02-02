Are you taking care of your Art?

It is important to take care of the artworks that you own to ensure they remain in good condition and maintain their visual appeal. The condition is also an important criterion when reselling the artwork and has a direct impact on the price. Restoring damaged art pieces can be tedious, fairly expensive, and worse, can adversely affect the price.

In general, it is best to make sure that all paintings are displayed on walls or easels, away from direct sunlight and moisture. Ideally, the area should be temperature and humidity controlled.

Use of focused lighting and spotlights is fairly common and essential in displaying the art to its advantage, but one must take care that the artwork does not get heated.

Switch on the lights only when required and install appropriate lighting that will not cause any heating. High ambient temperature and direct heating may cause warping of the stretchers and discolouration and fading of pigments over time.

Keep the paintings away from AC vents and windows and avoid bathroom and kitchen walls.

Store them properly

Stacking paintings or storing them in boxes or cupboards is not advisable as it can cause dents, tears and pigments to peel off. If you must store them, ensure each work is individually wrapped and stored safely in a cool and dry place. Paper works are more susceptible to damage if stored without framing and can tear or have mould spots develop on them. Keep an eye out for discolouration, fading and yellowish-brown spots on oil, acrylics and watercolour paintings. Here is a tip — periodically check the back of the painting for any sign of damage — look out for brown spots and patches. Similarly, paints may crack or flake over the years and this issue must be addressed, preferably by the original artist or a professional restorer.

Therefore, it follows that one must regularly inspect the artworks for their condition and gauge if any intervention is required. Having said that, never attempt to fix or repair any damage yourself. Do not use water, cleaning agents and hard brushes to clean the surface of the work or apply paint to repair a faded spot. There is plenty of DIY cleaning advice on the internet, but it might be difficult to assess which is right for you. Some of these may not be efficient, effective or safe for your valuable paintings. And it is best to exercise caution when it comes to art cleaning and preventive care. You can contact the gallery or artist for any professional help or advice.

Ideally, any cleaning or restoration should always be handled by experts. If you have a large or an expensive collection, it might be a good idea to have the collection assessed for its condition and have regular maintenance done by a team of conservators. Investing in museum quality lighting, frames and a climate control system also goes a long way.

The author is a Bangalore-based art consultant, curator and writer. She blogs at Art Scene India and can be reached on artsceneinfo@gmail.com

Dab Hand is your fortnightly art world low-down. It will tell you all about what fresh ideas are out there, what to collect and what to admire from afar. And, of course, what not to.