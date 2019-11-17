From patrons to participants

As Indians we disagree on many things, but one of the few things we seem to agree upon is the popularity of the Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati as a pilgrim destination. Nearly 30 million people visit Tirupati on an annual basis. The interesting thing is that Tirupati has maintained its popularity through the ages, with archaeologists dating the temple’s origins to 300 CE. While many a story is shared about this temple, one of the lesser-known ones is the one behind the final step before the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The step, referred to as the Kulasekhara padi, relates to a story about 9th century CE King Kulasekhara Alwar of the Chera Empire (present day Kerala).



Jayachamarajenra Wadiyar of Mysore



“Prepare the troops for battle.” While listening to a narration of the epic Ramayana at court, Alwar was believed to have become so distraught that he ordered his army to get ready.

Only when the narrator assured him that the story had a happy ending, the king became calmer and retreated from battle preparation. This, and more stories (possibly apocryphal) show a king torn between his duty to his kingdom and a desire to worship his god Venkateswara. His works, like the Mukunda Mala and Perumal Tirumozhi, are exquisite poems of piety, some allegorical in nature reflecting his innermost thoughts. The naming of the final step at the temple in Tirupati as Kulasekhara padi emphasises the king’s stated desire in one of his compositions to serve his god, even if only as an inanimate object at his feet.

If Alwar had little interest outside spirituality even as he carried out his royal responsibilities, later kings such as Swati Thirunal of Travancore (19th century) and Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar of Mysore (20th century) dabbled in a wide range of interests from sports to the classical arts. Starting as students of music, they graduated to connoisseurs and then to composers of Carnatic music.



Swathi Thirunal Rama Varma



I wondered if the shared experience of kingship, with its privileges and demands, shaped their compositions or their distance in time and geography lead to different perspectives and creative output? Historically, rulers of empires or even a locality have been the primary sponsors of the arts — whether poetry, music or visual arts. In fact, we often got to know of the rulers from the creative output of artistes. So a Kalidasa had his Bhoja, a Kamban his Sadiappan and a Tansen his Akbar. Yet, a few kings turned from being merely patrons to participants in the creative process.

Certainly the privilege of both time and having courts filled with some of the foremost musical talents of their time could have only helped them as composers.

Yet the distinctive voices, subject matters, the very languages they composed in and the sheer breadth of their musical output highlights their talent and unique paths each of them traversed.