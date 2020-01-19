Is this really a fair deal?

In today’s times, when the economy is shaky and the art market uncertain, the popularity of the recently held Chitra Santhe in Bangalore, is heartening. In its 17th edition, with more than 1,300 artists participating from across the country and about four lakh people visiting the fair, the impact of the Santhe on the cultural ethos of the city cannot be negated. With art prices ranging from a few hundred to several lakhs, the fair has always offered a huge quantity, although not necessarily the best of quality.

The Santhe has undoubtedly emerged as a significant forum for artists from rural areas and small towns. In other cities too, art fairs in college campuses and malls are a huge draw, but these usually involve fine art teachers and students or are curated events.

Most of these are also hugely successful, with high footfalls and sales. The number of visitors frequenting the Santhe has grown every year and sales have climbed as well. Many people wait through the year for the Santhe to purchase that perfect painting for their wall. Evidently, there is a market for conventional art, which is affordable, has visual appeal, and can be displayed in homes on vacant walls. Ultimately, it is all about economics, demand and supply, and clearly, there is a huge market for art in interiors and as part of décor, which events such as these address.

Art on the footpath

The entire premise of the white cube space often acts as a deterrent to buyers, hesitant to even enter an art gallery.

Hence, the idea of a Santhe or a market, which involves selling art directly to the consumer, bypassing the gallery system acts as a big draw. However, it has evolved into a contentious issue for many artists, gallerists and collectors, and with good reason. The mere thought of art being sold on the footpath is upsetting to many senior artists and others in the community.

They wonder how difficult it can be to provide better display infrastructure in terms of stalls, easels and stands, at the least. Perhaps, one can involve corporate and private partners to take care of the expenses. The quality of the art has been another controversial issue over the years with the profusion of reproductions.

Unfortunately, the art sold in these fairs is in no way representative of Indian contemporary art. The haggling for price is yet another bone of contention.

Interestingly, this year, there were several artists who had held exhibitions in galleries last year and were seen participating in the Santhe with the same body of work, with a few ‘affordable’ additions. Many of them were able to sell a few works on that day.

To look at it from the buyer’s perspective, the Santhe atmosphere is perfect for a Sunday stroll, to meet people, enjoy art and have a family outing.

It is the ease of access and the direct contact with the artists and the opportunity to bargain that makes it even more enticing. Should this become a curated event in an indoor exhibition space, will it be as successful, one wonders!

The author is a Bangalore-based art consultant, curator and writer. She blogs at Art Scene India and can be reached on artsceneinfo@gmail.com

Dab Hand is your fortnightly art world low-down. It will tell you all about what fresh ideas are out there, what to collect and what to admire from afar. And, of course, what not to.