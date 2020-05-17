Soul of the thumri

The world of classical music lost a gem recently — Vidushi Savita Devi, who had made a niche for herself with her soulful thumris. She had been ailing for a while and was 80 when she passed away.

I remember meeting Savitaji a few years ago and as we had settled down for a chat, she had said, “it’s always good to see how well my mother’s Purabang gayaki continues to be appreciated. I hope it stays that way.” Savita Devi is the daughter of the legendary Siddheshwari Devi; she has also written a biography on her mother called ‘Maa... Siddheshwari’.

Needless to say, music happened when she was still in her mother’s womb, although her father wanted her to study medicine and become a doctor. At the fag end of her life, she could afford to laugh at the twists and turns that life had reserved for her. “On the first day of my medical class, I saw the cheer-phad (cutting up) of a frog; I felt sick and without informing my parents, withdrew my name.”

Describing Siddheshwari Devi as “very strict”, both as a guru as well as a mother, Savita remembered how after school, she was not allowed to venture out of the house in anything other than a sari.

However, like any other teenager, she confessed to having a bit of a “rebellious streak” in her and wore what was the ultimate in fashion then — lipstick, nail polish and flowers in the hair — on the sly. “All this was done after I left home for college and taken off before walking into the house,” she had laughed. While Savita Devi went on to become a proficient sitar player, her training in classical vocal music continued unabated. Finally, in 1973, she gave her first solo performance at the Hindi Maha Sabha in Delhi. “A number of senior artistes were there, as was my mother, whose appreciation was the highest and the biggest medal I ever got.”

Having specialised in thumri, dadra, chaiti, kajri and tappa of the Benaras gharana, Savita Devi continued with her research in the thumri style of singing and made bandishes (compositions). “When I make these, I make them for Lord Shiva and Lord Krishna in bhakti and shringaar bhaav,” she said. “Of course, we have a goldmine already of the ones my mother and her predecessors have left for us. In fact, some old dadras like Mohe panghat pe, Dhundo dhundo re saajna and Nadi naare ja jaao have found their way into films as well,” says the lady who also founded the Siddheshwari Devi Academy of Indian Music to carry on with the Purabang thumri tradition.

Despite health issues and post a knee-replacement surgery, Savita Devi continued to fight life’s many battles. “One cannot escape tragedies in life,” she had said referring to her mother’s death in 1977, and later, losing a son in a car accident. “But, one has to carry on living positively and being true to one’s art. That should be the ultimate goal in anybody’s life,” she added, softly breaking off into one of her mother’s bandishes, Sanjh bhai ghar aao Nandlala…

Savita Devi, the world of music will miss you.