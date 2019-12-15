Book Shelf

The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation

Girish Kuber and Vikrant Pande

HarperBusiness, pp 276, price Rs 699

This is the story of the Tatas. But it is more than just a history of the industrial house; it is an inspiring account of India in the making. It chronicles how each generation of the family invested not only in the expansion of its own business interests but also in nation building.

Whisper in the Wind

Venita Coelho

Tranquebar, pp296, price Rs 399

In this vividly written Gothic novel, the author chronicles the incidents in the life of Jamshed who gets caught up in a murder mystery. Alive with the sights and smells of pre-Independence Goa, this promises to be a suspenseful, sweeping tale.

Words, Sounds, Images

Amit Khanna

HarperBusiness, pp 880, price Rs 1,499

Ambitious and encyclopaedic in scope, this book presents the history of media and entertainment in India — from the time of the Indus Valley civilisation right up to the 21st century.

Children of Virtue and Vengeance

Tomi Adeyemi

Macmillan, pp 416, price Rs 450

This is the second title in the YA fantasy trilogy, Legacy of Orïsha, following the ground-breaking, West African-inspired debut ‘Children of Blood and Bone’. Civil war is looming on the horizon and Zelie must find a way to keep the kingdom together. Will she be able to triumph over all odds?

Boys will be boys: Inspiring stories for Smart Kids

Aparna Jain

Westland, pp 175, price Rs 799

Here are the stories of 45 Indian men who dared to be different. Men who followed their heart and changed people’s lives. Read about them. Talk about them. Get inspired. A book meant for teenage boys and girls.