Bookrack for the week (Jan 29 to Feb 4)

The Boy Who Became The Mahatma
Rajesh Talwar
ebook, pp 156, Rs 49
This is a play that seeks to inform children, and simultaneously have them meaningfully engage with the fascinating boyhood, adult and mature years of the person who became the Mahatma.
Eating Less Is Making You Fat
Vijay Thakkar
Hachette, pp 392, Rs 499
In this seminal take on well-being and fitness, the author, a celebrity health coach and functional medicine expert, presents his trademarked four-step formula for weight loss.
The Blue Women
Anukrti Upadhyay
HarperCollins, pp 276, Rs 399
The stories in this collection paint vivid portraits of people’s lives as they encounter the strange and the enigmatic, whether it is other people, creatures, nature, the inanimate, or themselves.
Outskill
Partha Basu
HarperBusiness, pp 228, Rs 399
In this book, the author takes a deep dive into what skill sets will make you relevant in the rapidly evolving workplace.
Change Your Habits Change Your Life
Ashdin Doctor
HarperCollins, pp 232, Rs 250
Packed with inspiring stories of people who have successfully used these methods to transform their lives, this book promises to be the first step to a happier, more successful and more
productive you.
