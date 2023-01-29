Bookrack for the week (Jan 29 to Feb 4)

Bookrack for the week (Jan 29 to Feb 4)

New releases of the week (Jan 29 to Feb 4)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 29 2023, 01:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 01:36 ist

The Boy Who Became The Mahatma

Rajesh Talwar

ebook, pp 156, Rs 49

This is a play that seeks to inform children, and simultaneously have them meaningfully engage with the fascinating boyhood, adult and mature years of the person who became the Mahatma.

 

Eating Less Is Making You Fat

Vijay Thakkar

Hachette, pp 392, Rs 499

In this seminal take on well-being and fitness, the author, a celebrity health coach and functional medicine expert, presents his trademarked four-step formula for weight loss.

 

The Blue Women

Anukrti Upadhyay

HarperCollins, pp 276, Rs 399

The stories in this collection paint vivid portraits of people’s lives as they encounter the strange and the enigmatic, whether it is other people, creatures, nature, the inanimate, or themselves.

 

Outskill

Partha Basu

HarperBusiness, pp 228, Rs 399

In this book, the author takes a deep dive into what skill sets will make you relevant in the rapidly evolving workplace.

 

Change Your Habits Change Your Life

Ashdin Doctor

HarperCollins, pp 232, Rs 250

Packed with inspiring stories of people who have successfully used these methods to transform their lives, this book promises to be the first step to a happier, more successful and more
productive you.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

What's Brewing

Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala

Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala

'Pathaan' success making SRK feel like 'a proud father'

'Pathaan' success making SRK feel like 'a proud father'

Japan launches whale meat vending machines

Japan launches whale meat vending machines

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

 