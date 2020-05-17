Bookrack for the week (May 17th to May 23rd)

Bookrack for the week (May 17th to May 23rd)

New releases of the week (May 17th to May 23rd)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 17 2020, 01:03 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 01:45 ist

Stress Diaries

Rachna Khanna Singh

Bloomsbury 2020, pp 296, Rs 499

This book narrates real-life stories of people’s struggles in their work environment as well as in relationships and how they eventually overcome these with the help of therapy.

 

Building A Happy Family

Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop

Penguin 2020, ebook, Rs 188.33

This brings to you 11 simple mindfulness philosophies that promise to enrich your children’s inner world. Through scientific research and her own intimate story of heartbreak and facial paralysis, the author emphasises how our thoughts can manifest further struggles or glory.

 

The Values Compass

Mandeep Rai

Hachette India 2020, ebook,
Rs 390.45

The author explores 101 countries and identifies a key value in each that is represented throughout its history, geography and culture in the hope that we may find a way to incorporate such values into our own lives.

 

Anxiety

Sonali Gupta

HarperCollins 2020, ebook,
Rs 177.56

In this book, clinical psychologist Sonali Gupta delves into the condition, using case studies to identify how anxiety can be triggered at work, in relationships and by social media.

 

My Coorg Chronicles

B T Bopanna Palanganda

Rolling Stone 2020, ebook, Rs 229

This book traces the journalistic journey of P T Bopanna, his foray into writing books, his activism, and importantly, his efforts to chronicle various facets of Kodagu (Coorg) district in Karnataka. Bopanna has been covering and chronicling Kodagu for nearly four decades now.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Books
New
Fiction

What's Brewing

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 