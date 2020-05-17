Bookrack for the week (May 17th to May 23rd)

Stress Diaries
Rachna Khanna Singh
Bloomsbury 2020, pp 296, Rs 499
This book narrates real-life stories of people’s struggles in their work environment as well as in relationships and how they eventually overcome these with the help of therapy.
Building A Happy Family
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop
Penguin 2020, ebook, Rs 188.33
This brings to you 11 simple mindfulness philosophies that promise to enrich your children’s inner world. Through scientific research and her own intimate story of heartbreak and facial paralysis, the author emphasises how our thoughts can manifest further struggles or glory.
The Values Compass
Mandeep Rai
Hachette India 2020, ebook,
Rs 390.45
The author explores 101 countries and identifies a key value in each that is represented throughout its history, geography and culture in the hope that we may find a way to incorporate such values into our own lives.
Anxiety
Sonali Gupta
HarperCollins 2020, ebook,
Rs 177.56
In this book, clinical psychologist Sonali Gupta delves into the condition, using case studies to identify how anxiety can be triggered at work, in relationships and by social media.
My Coorg Chronicles
B T Bopanna Palanganda
Rolling Stone 2020, ebook, Rs 229
This book traces the journalistic journey of P T Bopanna, his foray into writing books, his activism, and importantly, his efforts to chronicle various facets of Kodagu (Coorg) district in Karnataka. Bopanna has been covering and chronicling Kodagu for nearly four decades now.
