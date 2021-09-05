Bookrack for the week (Sept 5 to Sept 11)

An Island
Karen Jennings
Macmillan, pp 192, Rs 450
Longlisted for the 2021 Booker prize, this is a novel about guilt and fear, friendship and rejection; about the meaning of home.
Red Roulette
Desmond Shum
S&S, pp 319,
ebook Rs 857.85
This is a unique and incendiary memoir from an entrepreneur who rose to the highest realms of power and money in China and whose wife disappeared.
The Grand Anicut
Veena
Muthuraman
Hachette India, pp 320, Rs 499
Rich in historical detail, this action-packed, riveting tale layered with the eternal struggle between divergent ideas is a fascinating journey into one of the greatest periods in Indian history.
The Multivalence Of An Epic
Parul Pandya Dhar (Ed)
MUP, pp 372, Rs 3,000
This book contains 19 chapters on different aspects of Ramayana contributed by scholars from across the world. It is a localisation of the Ramayana explored in its manifold expressions.
Uncle Pai, A Biography
Rajessh M Iyer
Fingerprint, pp 344
Rs 699
This book chalks his journey and serves as a testimony of Uncle Pai’s indomitable spirit that helped millions across India get to know their cultural roots.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Djokovic tries to move closer to Grand Slam at US Open
Komodo, 2-in-5 shark species lurch towards extinction
5 reasons video games should be used more in school
British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight
Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn
Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos
Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns
Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru