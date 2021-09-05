Bookrack for the week (Sept 5 to Sept 11)

Bookrack for the week (Sept 5 to Sept 11)

New releases of the week (Sept 5 to Sept 11)

  Sep 05 2021
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 02:00 ist

An Island

Karen Jennings

Macmillan, pp 192, Rs 450

Longlisted for the 2021 Booker prize, this is a novel about guilt and fear, friendship and rejection; about the meaning of home.

 

Red Roulette

Desmond Shum

S&S, pp 319,
ebook Rs 857.85

This is a unique and incendiary memoir from an entrepreneur who rose to the highest realms of power and money in China and whose wife disappeared.

 

The Grand Anicut

Veena
Muthuraman

Hachette India, pp 320, Rs 499

Rich in historical detail, this action-packed, riveting tale layered with the eternal struggle between divergent ideas is a fascinating journey into one of the greatest periods in Indian history.

 

The Multivalence Of An Epic

Parul Pandya Dhar (Ed)

MUP, pp 372, Rs 3,000

This book contains 19 chapters on different aspects of Ramayana contributed by scholars from across the world. It is a localisation of the Ramayana explored in its manifold expressions.

 

Uncle Pai, A Biography

Rajessh M Iyer

Fingerprint, pp 344
Rs 699

This book chalks his journey and serves as a testimony of Uncle Pai’s indomitable spirit that helped millions across India get to know their cultural roots.

