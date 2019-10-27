Books trending this week

Shahjahanabad

Rana Safvi

Harper Collins, 2019, pp 436, Rs 999

The final instalment in Rana Safvi’s informative, illustrated series of books on Delhi, Shahjahanabad describes the magnificence of the fort and the city through its buildings that are a living monument to the grandeur and strife of the past.

The Body

Bill Bryson

Penguin, 2019, pp 464, Rs 999

Bill Bryson sets off to explore the human body, how it functions and its remarkable ability to heal itself. Full of extraordinary facts and astonishing stories The Body: A Guide for Occupants is a brilliant, often very funny attempt to understand the miracle of our physical and neurological make-up.

The Giver of Stars

Jojo Moyes

Penguin, 2019, pp 592, Rs 699

England, late 1930s, and Alice Wright makes an impulsive decision to marry wealthy American Bennett Van Cleve and leave her home and family behind. But stuffy, disapproving Baileyville, Kentucky, is not the adventure — or the escape — that she hoped for.

Mindf *ck

Christopher Wylie

Hachette, 2019, pp 288, Rs 599

Legendary whistleblower Christopher Wylie breaks down the nexus of Cambridge Analytica, Facebook and other multinationals accused of theft and rampant misuse of the private data of millions of people around the world to influence some of the biggest political decisions of this lifetime.

Trailblazer

Marc Benioff

Simon & Schuster, 2019, pp 272, Rs 599

What’s the secret to continuous growth and innovation in today’s world? According to Marc Benioff, it’s building a culture in which your values permeate everything you do. Trailblazer is a guidebook to help leaders, employees and customers to prepare for the next phase of global capitalism.

Challenges of a Tropical Forester for Sustainable Development

A C Lakshmana

Self-published, 2019, pp 114, Rs 200

The book narrates the challenging life of a tropical forester under unexpected situations with a hungry leopard, fire, smugglers, turbulent streams, and so on. The author also stresses on the need for conservation with the incidences of wild dog conservation, firewood scarcity, and more.

Me

Elton John

Pan Macmillan, 2019, pp 352, Rs 999

A multiple Grammy-winning legend and flamboyant superstar, Elton is the most enduringly successful singer/songwriter of all time. Fans have been eagerly waiting for him to tell his story. Now the wait is over.

She Said

Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey

Bloomsbury, 2019, pp 336, Rs 550

On October 5, 2017, the New York Times published an article by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey that helped change the world. Kantor and Twohey outmanoeuvred Harvey Weinstein, convincing some of the most famous women in the world to go on the record. This is how they did it.