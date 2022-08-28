Both painting and poetry

As an author of children’s books, I can safely say that very few things match up to that incredible moment when I see for the first time the pictures that the illustrator has created for my story. It’s like my story has come to life. This week, I got to see the rough sketches for one of my forthcoming picture books and I haven’t been able to stop smiling.

Illustrations are an important part of children’s books, but there are a lot of things even avid readers don’t know about illustrations and illustrators, so here are some answers to questions that I commonly get asked.

How did you find the illustrator for your book?/Is the illustrator your friend?

In traditionally published books, the author doesn’t choose the illustrator. Once the author’s story is accepted by the publisher, the author’s work is done. Depending on the style of illustration the story needs, it is the publisher who will find the right illustrator for the book. The author and the illustrator don’t usually interact during the making of the book.

Really?? What if your vision for the characters and settings do not match what the illustrator comes up with?

That’s the nicest part, if you ask me. The illustrator, with their unique skills and imagination, brings a dimension to the story that I wouldn’t even have thought of. In all my books, I’ve always been surprised by the illustrations but never disappointed.

If the storyline or plot requires the character or setting or action to be a certain way, only then do I leave an art note specifying that. If not, I believe that the results are best when the illustrator has complete freedom to bring their own vision to the story.

You used to draw so well! Why don’t you illustrate your own books?

Just like I work hard at my craft of being a better writer, illustrators work hard to learn all the skills needed to illustrate children’s books. Many have art and graphic design degrees. An illustration is not just a drawing, it is knowing about layout, perspective, and a host of other things I don’t even know the words for.

My child/neighbour/cat draws very well. Can they illustrate your next book?

Ask your loved one to create a portfolio of their artwork (could be on a website or even on social media) and then submit the link/portfolio to children’s publishers (most have submission guidelines). Meanwhile, encourage them to read and study illustrated children’s books, and keep improving their skills. A book stands out when a good illustrator draws not just what is happening in the story but also brings in something extra that elevates a story, and gives it more depth. These are the books children keep coming back to, again and again!

