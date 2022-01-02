Read Of The Week (Jan 2 to Jan 8)

Over the last 22 years, Robert Greene has provided insights into every aspect of being human whether that be getting what you want, understanding others' motivations, mastering your impulses, or recognising strengths and weaknesses. The Daily Laws distills that wisdom into daily entries.

Each entry delivers refined and concise wisdom from one of his books, in an easy-to-digest lesson that will only take a few minutes to read, as well as a commandment — a prescription or prompt for the reader to follow.

Not only is The Daily Laws the perfect entry point for those new to Greene's penetrating insight, but it will also help the many Greene fans throughout the world understand and internalise the many lessons that fill his books. It is a guide to a lifetime of reading and re-reading about power, seduction, strategy, psychology and human nature.

Robert Greene is an internationally renowned expert on power strategies and a New York Times bestselling author. His most recent book, The Laws of Human Nature won the 2019 international business book award.