Read Of The Week - Jan 5-12

In this age of Islamophobia, Madrasas are at the crossroads — and have been infamously labelled as ‘dens for terrorism’. Not many are aware that Madrasas have schooled personalities such as Rajendra Prasad, Motilal Nehru, Raja Rammohun Roy and many other noteworthy Islamic scholars. Through bonafide stories of products of Madrasas, the authors narrate their decline from being centres of excellence to institutions of restricted learning with dark clouds of stigma surrounding them. Short of resources, rejected by the well-heeled and condemned by politicians, will they ever regain their lost glory?