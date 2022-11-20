Read Of The Week (Nov 20 to Nov 26)

The Last Heroes celebrates little-known fighters from India’s freedom struggle. The book tracks the role of ordinary, everyday people in achieving Independence — farmers, labourers, homemakers, forest produce gatherers, artisans and others who stood up to the British. These people never went on to be ministers, governors, or presidents.
The Last Heroes is a book that helps them tell their stories, giving them the recognition they truly deserve, but were never granted.
It shows that independence was not the gift of a handful of Oxbridge elites.
And does so by revealing the spectacular diversity of these foot soldiers who fought the great battles of freedom — Adivasis, Dalits, Muslims, Sikhs, and Hindus; OBCs, Brahmins; men, women and children, believers and atheists. They came from different regions, from diverse political streams, and spoke different languages, but stood up together against colonial rule.
Palagummi Sainath is the founder-editor of the People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI).
He has been a journalist and reporter for 42 years, covering rural India full-time for 30 of those. Sainath has won over 60 national and international reporting awards and fellowships.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
53rd IFFI set to open Sunday
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
Why can't BMTC operate smaller shuttle buses?
Country’s longest train to operate twice a week
A taste of the trucking life
Gay people in Qatar prepare warily for World Cup
Women join Cong yatra paying tributes to Indira Gandhi
In Pics | Foods that keep you awake at night
Infographic | Biggest chilli producers in the world