Read Of The Week (Oct 17 to Oct 23)

Read Of The Week (Oct 17 to Oct 23)

Asylum

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 17 2021, 01:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2021, 02:00 ist

New insights into the human mind have radically altered the way mental illness is understood. And modern science now offers accepted methods of diagnosis and effective means of treatment. In some parts of the world, healthcare has thus been reformed; the state provides the mentally ill with the same rights as other citizens, and society enables them to live a life of dignity, respect, and meaning. Elsewhere, the gains have been sparse and slow.

The reform of mental healthcare in India began in the early 20th century, during British rule. What prompted this move? Which new ideas took root then? Who were the people that pushed for change? How did political events affect the pace of progress? When did international opinion begin to matter? What did all of this mean for the treatment and care of the mentally ill? And why do four out of five mentally ill persons go untreated even today?

Daman Singh looked for answers to these questions in archival records, official reports, parliamentary debates, court proceedings, academic journals, and news articles. The result is this intriguing account of a little-known battle spanning a century and more.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

mental health
India
asylums

What's Brewing

Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru

Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru

NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion

In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion

Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies

Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies

Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films

Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films

Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere

Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere

T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch

T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch

Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?

Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?

China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond

China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond

 