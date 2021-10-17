Read Of The Week (Oct 17 to Oct 23)

New insights into the human mind have radically altered the way mental illness is understood. And modern science now offers accepted methods of diagnosis and effective means of treatment. In some parts of the world, healthcare has thus been reformed; the state provides the mentally ill with the same rights as other citizens, and society enables them to live a life of dignity, respect, and meaning. Elsewhere, the gains have been sparse and slow.
The reform of mental healthcare in India began in the early 20th century, during British rule. What prompted this move? Which new ideas took root then? Who were the people that pushed for change? How did political events affect the pace of progress? When did international opinion begin to matter? What did all of this mean for the treatment and care of the mentally ill? And why do four out of five mentally ill persons go untreated even today?
Daman Singh looked for answers to these questions in archival records, official reports, parliamentary debates, court proceedings, academic journals, and news articles. The result is this intriguing account of a little-known battle spanning a century and more.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru
NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic
In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion
Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies
Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films
Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere
T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch
Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?
China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond