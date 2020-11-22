The many pleasures of ebooks

Those of us who have grown up reading physical books often have second thoughts about ebooks. Will they provide the same experience? Will we be able to wander into a different world with as much ease and enjoyment? More often than not, the shift to ebooks is just a matter of overcoming a mental block.

Reading an ebook on the Amazon Kindle app, for instance, helps you make this mental shift smoothly. This is because it has features that will significantly improve your reading experience.

Take the Dictionary feature — you can simply tap on any word and the definition will pop up without you having to leave the app. You also have the option of selecting font size, type, background colour, etc., based on your preference.

Another fun feature in the Kindle app is the option to share quotes and book recommendations directly. What’s more, with the X-Ray option, you can discover more about the characters and places you love reading about.

The most exciting part is, of course, the great selection of over eight million ebooks that are available on the app.

The books cover a wide variety of genres, including literature, fiction, finance, management, children’s books, comics, etc., and can be read in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Malayalam, to name a few.

Needless to say, you can read anytime, anywhere and seamlessly across devices. The Kindle app can be downloaded on the Google Play Store or the App store for Apple.