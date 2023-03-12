Tizzy times for a tippy tween

Shabnam Minwalla’s Nimmi is awesomazing (awesome + amazing). That’s my word, not Nimmi’s. Nimmi might be the queen of portmanteaus but we ordinary mortals also get it right. Sometimes. However, nothing really seems to be going right for the ‘almost-teen’ zesty, spunky Nimmi who is on a crawful (crazy + awful okay) camping trip where the tent is wet, musty and nearly collapsing in the rain, the sleeping bag is doing everything to keep her awake, and creepy crawlies abound. Nimmi is also hungry and her bladder is bursting with no loo in sight. What will Nimmi do? Will the crawful camp eventually turn out to be a craysome one?

Nimmi’s latest adventure is a worthy fourth book in the series that chronicles the dramatic occurrences in the pre-teen’s life. Nimmi is your over-confident but lovable tween with an imagination that sees every little and big event in flashing discotheque colours — she also has the vocabulary to describe them! Author Shabnam Minwalla gets the world of the urban pre-teen very right — everything from Nimmi’s chattering with her friends to the way she talks incessantly to herself seem plausible and real. Meant for nine-plus readers, ‘Nimmi’s Crawful Camping Days’ is a perfect summer holiday read.