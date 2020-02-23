A new twist to old love

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are two of the most dynamic Gen Y stars. Kartik has been having an enviable track record since 2016, when Pyaar Ka Punch Nama 2 saw him stand out among the three heroes. Since then, he has been seen in romantic comedies such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chhupi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, all hits of course.

Sara Ali Khan debuted in the average Kedarnath in a fabulous turn, and had a striking though not-so-long role in the blockbuster Simmba. And, as she points out, it’s been a full 14 months since both the films hit the screen.

Though one has been in the movies for almost 10 years now (beginning with the 2011 Pyaar Ka Punch Nama), and the other for a little over a year, the grapevine linked them romantically for some months, until Sara categorically declared that they are friends and co-stars and nothing more. Nevertheless, they remain two of the spunkiest and brightest talents in showbiz, and are frothy, fun-loving, chilled-out youngsters.

For both of them, their latest release, Love Aaj Kal (the title was used by their filmmaker Imtiaz Ali first in the 2009 hit top-lined by Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan), was a life-changing experience, as they put it. Kartik had to be pulled out of his comfort zone of light comedies (he had done the serious Akaash Vani and Kaanchi, which did not work at all) and placed in a serious zone, that too in the dual roles of Raghu, a film-obsessed lad from the 1990s, and Veer, a serious but mild young man from today’s times.

An acid test

And Sara had to get into the zone of a career-minded naïve, young girl who has charted her life, unaware in her confused immaturity that life happens when you have other plans. Says Kartik, “this film was an intense, love story and was like an acid test that Imtiaz-sir made easy. Yes, I had to prep a lot. Veer is a robotic young man, who lives away from his parents. He is an introvert and quite awkward. He goes after anything or anyone he likes, almost like a stalker. Raghu from the 1990s is filmy. He loves to enact hit songs from that era and Imtiaz-sir and I even discussed his body ‘chakras’! A lot of method acting was needed.”

Sara feels that her character helped her discover herself both as a girl and as an actor. “As someone who was new to films, and young, life can be very limiting. I always wanted to be an actor so that I could play different characters living different lives. And this film tells you that love is a journey that you can never fully understand.”

We ask Kartik how easy this role was since his hitherto normal genre of comedy is generally considered the most difficult part of acting and he has been doing it successfully. “I agree that comedies are the most difficult genre to crack,” he smiles. “A thin line determines connectivity or the lack of it with the audience and I think that I have achieved that timing. But I always wanted to do romantic films and such roles have their own challenges.”

Sara has been extolled a lot and there are high expectations from her after just two films. “This is so encouraging so early in my life. But the bad part is meeting those expectations.”

She goes on, “I may have disappointed some people in some way, but since I am only two films old, been here only a minute, I must be doing something right, because I have had so many learned filmmakers having faith in me. So I hope I have the opportunity to live up to everyone’s faith in me and my own expectations!” However, Sara’s decision to be so choosy looks like a strategy to steal an edge over the plethora of competition; she is barely seen or heard of unless a film comes and she makes an impact.

She begins her answer with, “the only way you can have an edge over the competition is to be yourself! The kind of girl I am, every day will be like a dhamaka (explosion), if I keep myself in the news,” she says seriously. “I am very effusive and frank. We actors are always under scrutiny — for our films, brand endorsements, interviews, even gym visits and other parts of our lives. I think it is important to know when to speak and when not to do so. The media can be very supportive, which I am grateful about, but I do not see why I should be with them all the time. For 15 days now, I have been on these promotions with the media as well. So how much more do you want of me?”

And Kartik butts in here and says, “I too am like her — I talk a lot. Mujhe bhi khula nahin chhodna chahiye (I too should not be allowed to wander free)!”

Reposing faith

While Sara will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and has signed Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, Kartik is getting the cream of assignments like Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Anees Bazmee, Dostana 2 with a new director, a 3-D actioner with Om Tanhaji Raut, and if buzz is true, another Imtiaz Ali film for the same producer Dinesh Vijan.

Of these, the first two are in active production and Kartik says, “that producers have reposed faith in me to carry their successful films forward gives me an added responsibility. They have great expectations from me. Dostana 2 will push the envelope and is something I have never done before, while Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is my most commercial film yet.”

We ask Sara if her on-screen chemistry with Kartik, so evident in the film’s trailer, was due to a personal rapport, and she rubbishes that idea. “Not at all, honestly, it has nothing to do with how well you know your co-star. A strong director with a strong idea, and prepping with him and understanding his vision are what is needed. Yes, since I know Kartik very well, he gave me more cues than any other co-actor, for which I am grateful, and so I was in a good mental space.”

And as for giving messages in their films, they both declare, “we are entertainers on screen and messages are not a compulsion!” Kartik adds,”but, as a person, like in this interview, I would like to say things that positively influence my fans.”