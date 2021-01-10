Big Picture Contest Answers And Winners

Thank you for your overwhelming

response for the Big Picture Contest we carried on December 27. Here are the

answers and winners:

Q1: Yangji hospital of South Korea introduced the SAFETY testing booths. SAFETY stands for Safe Assessment and Fast Evaluation Technical booth of Yangji hospital.

Q2: Several big banks that are known for lending to businesses dealing with fossil fuels have been facing shareholder resolutions. J P Morgan Chase faced such a resolution from a record 49 per cent of its shareholders at its AGM in May 2020.

Q3: The Big Event for Mental Health

Q4: Several groups of current and former Republicans formed Political Action Committees (PAC) to campaign against Trump. But, the Lincoln Project with its viral TV ads, was the most visible among them all. We have, however, considered each and every one of these PACs (such as Republican Voters Against Trump and 43 Alumni for Joe Biden) as the correct answer.

Q5: Bajaj Auto and Parle Foods

The winners are as follows:

Kadle Gangubai

Pavan B S

Sharat Ainapur

Akash V Gogi

Anisha Picardo

Sufi Zaineb

Praveen Hegde

Ramachandra Bhat

Parameshwara Karki

Ratna Vasant