Big Picture Contest Answers And Winners

Big Picture Contest Answers And Winners

Answers for the Big Picture contest held on December 27 and winners.

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • Jan 10 2021, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2021, 01:45 ist

Thank you for your overwhelming
response for the Big Picture Contest we carried on December 27. Here are the
answers and winners:

Q1: Yangji hospital of South Korea introduced the SAFETY testing booths. SAFETY stands for Safe Assessment and Fast Evaluation Technical booth of Yangji hospital.
Q2: Several big banks that are known for lending to businesses dealing with fossil fuels have been facing shareholder resolutions. J P Morgan Chase faced such a resolution from a record 49 per cent of its shareholders at its AGM in May 2020.
Q3: The Big Event for Mental Health
Q4: Several groups of current and former Republicans formed Political Action Committees (PAC) to campaign against Trump. But, the Lincoln Project with its viral TV ads, was the most visible among them all. We have, however, considered each and every one of these PACs (such as Republican Voters Against Trump and 43 Alumni for Joe Biden) as the correct answer.
Q5: Bajaj Auto and Parle Foods

The winners are as follows: 
Kadle Gangubai
Pavan B S
Sharat Ainapur
Akash V Gogi
Anisha Picardo
Sufi Zaineb
Praveen Hegde
Ramachandra Bhat
Parameshwara Karki
Ratna Vasant

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

contest
winners

What's Brewing

'I love life': Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100

'I love life': Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

 