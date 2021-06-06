Filling in on fillers

The number of minimally invasive facial aesthetic procedures performed continue to increase worldwide. With the passing of time, these aesthetic procedures have become a common and accepted method of taking care of and healing one’s skin.

Facial fillers consist of products such as collagen, hyaluronic acid that help in the rejuvenation of the skin by helping the skin become soft and firmer, raising any scar depressions, replacing the soft tissue volume, and enhancing lips. These fillers are temporary and work on specific areas of the skin.

But before considering any facial aesthetic treatment, it is always important to have a consultation with a well-known specialist in the field, who can understand what you are currently looking for as well as what your skin requires. It is always important for the doctor to have a detailed analysis of the patient and their treatments. The patient’s detailed medical history and assessing their expectations is also important before any facial aesthetic treatment, whether minimally invasive or non-invasive. Any change called for depends as much on being mentally as it does to be physically ready.

Different fillers work for different purposes. They are designed to help with specific concerns such as wrinkle reduction or lip enhancement. Through the years, there has been a common myth stating that facial fillers are mainly used for anti-ageing purposes. A myth that has proven itself to be false. Facial fillers are currently a huge trend amongst millennials. The influence of the perfect way of life has raised the popularity and lowered the brow on the subject of injectables amongst millennials.

Facial fillers can help correct the asymmetry of the face and can be used to hide scars due to acne or injuries. Fillers can make the face look aesthetically pleasing as per your requirement. Facial fillers are considered to be extremely safe, having no permanent side effects. They are increasingly being used for facial rejuvenation. Seeking a more non-surgical option for anti-ageing, the effects of these fillers can last up to 6 to 18 months. The current trend and hype amongst minimally invasive technique is volumetric rejuvenation. Subtle augmentation in facial aesthetics with a significance on a more natural look is the latest trend.

(The author is a dermatologist.)