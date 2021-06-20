Instant gratification

When Swathy N Shaji and Nijay Jayan got married in 2020, they realised that neither of them knew how to cook. Like many young couples, they took the help of online cooking videos and tips from family and friends. Swathy would take pictures of the dishes and share them within her circle. Nijay, who is a cinematographer, taught her the technical aspects of photography. Soon, she was encouraged to share those images on Instagram. The images and reels became so popular that brands started approaching her to promote their product.

What Swathy’s home project tells us is that Instagram has changed the way we dine, especially since the pandemic. The need to “eat with your eyes” became the way we consumed food content. Swathy says, “People assume that I use fancy props and lighting but it’s just a home kitchen and the vessels we have at home.” The way she and her husband, along with friend Jibin John, shoot the video takes the viewers on a nostalgic journey. While they are traditional Kerala dishes like puttu, idiyappam and elayappam, among others, it’s the music and the mood that it’s shot on that appeals to viewers.

“My approach is just to showcase my work and not advertise anything. Even when brands approach me to show their product, they give me my freedom. I share some of the advertorial videos on my account which is well-received across the world,” Swathy says.

Food has always been personal and emotional to us. Perhaps that’s why professional chefs used the lockdown period to show what they are like outside of their professional kitchens by sharing recipes, tips and even hosting live sessions.

Aysha Tanya, co-founder and editor of Goya Journal, says, “The pandemic has made many chefs tech-savvy. It’s special as we get to see the people behind our food. The personal element goes a long way. They don’t have to depend on media alone now — they can grow their own community.”

Chef Kavan Kuttappa, owner of Eatnaru and former culinary head of The Permit Room and Toit, started a pop-up to sell ramen to Bengaluru residents. Just a few weeks old, he says he’s already seen good demand for people as it’s pre-ordered and offered only once a week. He says, “Plating is important when you are serving a dish at a restaurant. But when it’s for takeaway, each item has to be categorised so that the customer can assemble it when delivered. In order to make that appealing, I’ve had to learn a bit about how to shoot the video and take pictures too.”

Instagram has proven to be a platform that’s open for all age groups. Kavan feels that it’s great for business. “The platform can reach a large number of audience — a kid could see it and share it with the parents! It’s also helped home bakers build a platform for themselves and connect with people too,” he explains.

If it’s “instagrammable,” people will pay attention to it and increase the engagement rate. Aysha adds, “Cafes have added elements to their ambience that are insta-friendly. From tabletops, light and more attention to tableware, the menus are also curated in a way that’s more aesthetically pleasing to the eye.”

Chef Avin Thalaiath of Lavonne India says, “The term “instagrammable” has become so important that sometimes quality takes a backseat. Having said that, it’s not necessary that it’ll be profitable, not in the long run anyway, as the trend will wear off.” However, the social media platform has been a great leveller for customers to feel assured that their order is handled with utmost care and precision during the pandemic. Brands have used the platform to show their hygiene practices and packaging, and sometimes leveraging on the popularity of the chef.

“Not every chef is good in front of the camera, but there are popular names that sell. From a commercial angle, if a brand promotes the chef, the product will also see a demand. It’s a tactic many use that’s been beneficial,” says Avin.

It’s safe to say that Instagram has definitely changed the way we dine. The pandemic has seen a rise in professional chefs making waves on social media, aspiring chefs getting their limelight and brands reaching out to photographers and videographers to make their products “insta-friendly.” It’s also safe to say that Instagram has become a place where one “eats with their eyes”.