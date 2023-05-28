Simply mango-licious!

The burst of the tropical fruit brings in a sunshine dose of vitamin C as you savour it. Mango has been a hero in desserts but thanks to its versatility, it can also shine in spicy, tartish preparations.

Food for thought

Forget the pickles, curries and salads, there are several ingenious ways of celebrating the mango beyond the blooming desserts. But is it challenging to use mangoes in savoury preps? Says Rahul Desai, head chef, Bloom Cafe, Mumbai, “Finding the right balance between the sweet taste and other savoury ingredients is a fine balance, just as maintaining their texture during cooking, and navigating the varying levels of sweetness and acidity across different varieties of mangoes.”

“Instead of the typical potato and pea filling, try stuffing samosas with fresh, homemade mango chutney for a deliciously sweet and tangy twist. For a mouth-watering combination of sweet and spicy version, glaze chicken wings with a blend of mango, honey, soy sauce, garlic, and fresh red chillies. You can even replace the boring tomato salsa with a spicy mango salsa laced with chilli flakes or peri peri masala on those crunchy tacos. The pairing of mango and jalapeños will undoubtedly prove to be a hit with your taste buds. In Mexico, this delicious mango salsa is used as a topping for grilled fish tacos, and is a popular munch. The sweetness of the mangoes pairs wonderfully with the smoky flavours of the grilled fish, while the spiciness from the salsa adds an exciting kick to every bite,” he explains.

The varieties abound, from Alphonso to Chausa to Totapuri to Badami, Langra and more. The juiciness and the sweet quotient can be tricky domains. Sometimes the sweetness can easily eclipse all other flavours in a dish.

Says Asad M, head chef, The Kind Roastery & Brewroom, in Bengaluru, “Striking a perfect balance between the sweetness of the mango and other savoury ingredients is crucial in creating a delectable, multi-dimensional dish. You can work on the texture and intensity of the mango, as well as bring in complementary flavours. Optionally, try different cooking techniques, such as grilling, smoking, or roasting. These are ways in which you can tone down the sweetness and enhance the overall flavour profile of a savoury with mango as the hero.”

Flavour canvas

The co-ingredients in your recipe need to play a complementary role to the succulence of the fruit. Says Chef Rahul, “To create a delectable mango dish, it is crucial to strike a balance between the sweetness of mango and savoury or salty flavours. Additionally, contrasting textures and incorporating complementary tropical or citrusy flavours such as lime, coconut, ginger, and chilli peppers can elevate the overall taste experience.”

He suggests a mango kombucha by incorporating fresh mangoes during the fermentation process to create a tangy probiotic sip that quenches your summer thirst and boosts the gut flora. The combination of mango and spicy flavours is common in several parts of the world, including Latin America and the Caribbean. Mango sticky rice is a must-try dessert that also works exceptionally well with Asian curries. Its delicate sweetness and sticky texture complement the richness of coconut-based curries, particularly the thick Thai ones. Mango sticky rice is a popular dish in Thailand, where it is often served as a street food.

Confused? Here is your guide: Alphonso is perfect for ice creams, custards, and pies, Kesar works best in mango kulfi or mango phirni, Totapuri goes well in mango juice, pickles, and chutneys, while Himsagar mangoes are perfect for enjoying fresh or incorporating into desserts like mango sandesh or mango mousse,” says Chef Rahul. “Badami blends wonderfully with smoothies and milkshakes due to its creamy texture and sweet taste. The Dasheri is best eaten peeled or used in salads because of its juicy, aromatic flavour,” adds Chef Asad.