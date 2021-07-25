Speedy recovery

If you have battled and recovered from the Covid-19 virus that is taking the world by storm, you are no less than a warrior. And, just like warriors, you too need to take complete care of yourself during your journey of recovery, which might not be easy. However, by incorporating a few changes to your daily routine, you

can amp up the recovery process!

Increase your protein intake

Protein is one of the most essential nutrients which helps in cell growth and regeneration of the muscles and is widely known to be the building block for the body. The amino acids present in proteins, protect us against harmful pathogens. Hence, depletion of protein due to Covid-19 also means lowering immunity. To replenish this immunity, a high protein diet of about 75-100g of protein every day is recommended as per the severity of the disease. Since eating the required amount all at once will be of no use, try to spread your protein intake throughout the day.

Foods such as dal (lentils), milk and milk products, lean meat, chicken and fish are rich in proteins. Dal and milk are good sources of protein. Incorporate eggs and paneer into your diet as well. You can have them for breakfast or cook them as a curry for lunch. This is also a good time to add nuts such as almonds into your diet plan. Almonds are high in Vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant to support pulmonary immune function. Vitamin E is also known to offer protection against infections caused by viruses and bacteria.

Hydrate more

Hydrating your body with fluids, essentially water, is one of the most important steps to recover from any type of illness. Water constitutes 55% of body weight in adults and is the body fluid that helps to replenish metabolites. It is recommended to increase the intake of liquids like soups, coconut water, fresh lime water, shakes etc., in addition to water for better hydration both during the illness and while recovering.

Snack right

You can also increase your immunity by eating plenty of fruits, veggies and nuts like almonds to get your daily dose of vitamin C and zinc. Zinc is known to play a central role in the immune system and is crucial for the normal development and function of cells mediating innate immunity, neutrophils, and natural killer cells. Moreover, patients in recovery feel very hungry due to the high dosage of medicines. Almonds can be a good substitute for unhealthy snacks as they have satiating properties, which help keep a person full in between meals. A recently conducted research by the University of Leeds, established how snacking on almonds also led to suppressed unconscious desire (“implicit wanting”) to consume other high-fat foods. Almonds are low on the glycemic index and contain powerful nutrients like hunger-fighting protein, filling fibre, good fats and important vitamins and minerals like vitamin E, magnesium and potassium. Other healthful snacks include sprouts, fresh fruits, boiled corn, and so on.

Control your blood sugar levels

As one of the treatment modalities for Covid 19 is the prescription of steroids, its use does lead to hyperglycemia, and if uncontrolled, it may cause post-Covid complications. Hence a tight blood sugar control both during the treatment of Covid and post-recovery is very important.

(The author is the regional head dietetic of a New-Delhi-based hospital.)