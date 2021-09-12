Spicing up rum

Spicing up rum

This nutmeg spiced rum is a twist on the classic mojito

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Sep 12 2021, 00:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 00:45 ist

Here’s a delicious nutmeg spiced rum twist on the classic mojito!

Ingredients

 3 lime wedges

 2 tsp caster sugar

 50 ml spiced rum

 25 ml pineapple juice

 4 cm fresh ginger

 8 mint leaves

 Soda water

 Ground nutmeg

 2 orange slices

Method

Muddle lime wedges, fresh ginger, and sugar in a julep cup. Bash the mint against the top of the cup (to release oils) and add into the cup with the spiced rum and pineapple juice. 

Add crushed ice and churn. Top with soda and ground nutmeg. Garnish the mojito with blackberries, orange slices, and mint.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

cocktail of the week
Spiced rum
nutmeg in rum
mojito

What's Brewing

Delhi rain this month so far highest since 1944

Delhi rain this month so far highest since 1944

McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu

McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu

Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain

Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

 