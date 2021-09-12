Spicing up rum

Here’s a delicious nutmeg spiced rum twist on the classic mojito!

Ingredients

3 lime wedges

2 tsp caster sugar

50 ml spiced rum

25 ml pineapple juice

4 cm fresh ginger

8 mint leaves

Soda water

Ground nutmeg

2 orange slices

Method

Muddle lime wedges, fresh ginger, and sugar in a julep cup. Bash the mint against the top of the cup (to release oils) and add into the cup with the spiced rum and pineapple juice.

Add crushed ice and churn. Top with soda and ground nutmeg. Garnish the mojito with blackberries, orange slices, and mint.