Dear Saheli,

I wish I knew how old you were. I feel silly writing to you but my beautiful, smart 19-year-old daughter has come home and dropped a bomb. She’s fallen in love with a man who is 10 years older and he’s horrible. I think he’s patriarchal and slightly regressive. She wants to marry him. I don’t know what to do.

Anxious Mother

Dear Anxious Mother,

Let’s just say I’m old enough. If she is nineteen, hopefully, she’s studying. Tell her, she can get married after she completes college. Buy time — for herself and for you. Rejecting him will only make him more attractive. If your intuition is right, she’ll dump him. If she doesn’t, you’ll be there for her. Unfortunately, good decisions come from experience but experience comes from bad decisions.

Hi Saheli,

I have a small problem. I have a foot fetish and my wife doesn’t get why I spend so much time on that part of her body. I book pedicures for her and suggest colours. Covid-19 was hell but I learnt to give her a pedicure at home. She always looks at me weirdly when I speak about her feet. Do you think it will break our marriage? We have been married only one year.

Mr Don’t Publish My Name

Hi Don’t Publish My Name,

Leonardo Da Vinci said that the human foot is a masterpiece of engineering and a work of art. Little wonder you are smitten. I’ve also heard that foot massages are good for the sole. Your fetish is probably making you conscious — maybe your wife doesn’t mind the attention. It’s no small feet to keep her toes well-groomed in these strange times. Unless she tells you explicitly, continue to sweep her off her feet.