Benefits of learning in a multicultural environment

Dear Madam,

I am currently pursuing engineering in computer science and want to take up MBA. But I am confused over pursuing MBA in India or abroad. Does work experience for MBA matter in foreign universities?

Deekshajyothi S

Dear Deekshajyothi,

For an MBA in one of the top schools in India or abroad, it is best to have 2 to 3 years work experience. However, there are well-known universities that offer MBA programmes for freshers too. The choice of studying in India or abroad is a decision you should take in consultation with your family. While we have excellent universities and world class MBA programmes offered in India, I would recommend study abroad for the sheer experience of living outside your comfort zone, meeting people from various countries and cultural backgrounds, learning from a diverse and eclectic community, and get practical exposure along with traditional classroom lessons. By studying abroad, you not only have access to a gateway of employability prospects anywhere in the world but more importantly you have succeeded in becoming independent, responsible, tolerant and accepting of all kinds of people you are exposed to and you tend to have a global perspective on every issue. Most countries these days also allow you to stay back and work for a few years. Coming back to India after having worked abroad for a couple of years will certainly give you an edge over your peers whether you choose to set up your own business or take up a job.

Dear Madam,

I am in second year BSc (biotechnology, chemistry, microbiology) now and want to pursue MBA. Please suggest the best foreign universities which recruit students without work experience. Also, do advise me on good overseas education consultants in Bengaluru who can help me with the admission and other processes.

Sushma D

Dear Sushma,

Most MBA programmes offered by foreign universities are for mature students with a few years of work experience. Many UK and Australian universities offer MBA for freshers also. GMAT is not required for these universities. All you need is an IELTS academic test. Anglia Ruskin University, Leeds Beckett University, University of Westminster, Coventry University, University of Northampton are among some of the good U.K universities for an MBA without work experience. While in Australia, I would recommend Curtin University, RMIT and Monash Business School. Universities in Germany and U.S also offer MBA programmes for students without work experience; but, they need 16 years of education. Our BE and BTech students are more suited for those universities. You could also consider doing an MS, MSc or MA in one of the MBA specializations or pursue MBM (Masters in Business Management) or MGM (Masters in Global Management). For more information on universities and entry requirements, please visit www.umaaswani.com