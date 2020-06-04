Bulletin Board

Tennis scholarship
The Sports School is offering National Tennis Scholarship programme in association with Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy. The last date to apply is June 30. For more information, log on to www.thesportsschool.com or write to info@thesportsschool.com.
E-internship programme
Manasa Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Bengaluru has launched an E-internship programme for trainee psychologists and social workers. For more information, contact 9448374392.
UG and PG programmes
Institute of Management Studies invites applications for under graduate and post-graduate programmes in Business Management, Law, Mass Communication, and Information Technology. Apply by July. For more information, log on to http://imsnoida.in.
Admission test
Vidyamandir Classes is organising an admission cum scholarship test for NEET and IITJEE aspirants on June 7. For more information, log on to www.vidyamandir.com.
Scholarship test
TIME is conducting a scholarship test for CAT aspirants on June 06. For more information and to register, log on to www.t4e.in/actnowTTSECAT.
Admission
KIIT Group of Colleges invites applications for admission to BTech, MTech, MBA, BBA and BCA courses. The last date to apply is June 30. For more information, log on to www.kiit.in or write to info@kiit.in.
Contactless admissions
Intain Technologies Ltd and Vindhya e-Infomedia Private Limited have launched Prarambh, a digital platform to help students and colleges with admissions process. For more information, log on to www.prarambh.info.
Digital learning programme
Educational Initiatives is launching a digital learning programme for students of Classes 6 to 9. The programme will commence on June 8. For more information, log on to www.ei-india.com or contact 9821443159.
Integrated programme in management
Manipal Academy of Higher Education invites applications for Integrated Programme in Management. For more information, visit www.manipal.edu.np or write to ipm.mahe@manipal.edu.
