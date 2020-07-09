Bulletin Board

Diploma in culinary arts

Indian School of Hospitality is offering a Diploma in Culinary Arts in partnership with At-Sunrice Global Chef Academy. Apply by August 1. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2Acm1ru.

PG diploma

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi invites application for PG Diploma in Data Science and AI. Apply by July 20. For more information, log on to www.pgddsai.iiitd.ac.in.

UG programmes

The Indian Institute of Art and Design in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London is offering undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture and Design. For more information, log on to www.iiad.edu.in or contact 98713 83633.

Human resource internship

Fexmy.co is hiring an intern for Human Resource profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by July 13. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-840.

Quality assurance internship

JS Tigers is hiring an intern for Quality Assurance profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Software Testing, Manual Testing, GUI Testing and quality assurance may apply by July 13. The stipend is Rs 20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-841.

Business development internship

Brick&Bolt is hiring interns for Business Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Kannada (spoken) may apply by July 12. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-842.

Team management internship

Brainstorm Consulting is hiring interns for Process Team Management in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by July 20. The stipend is Rs 8,000 to 12,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-846.

UX design internship

WizKlub is hiring interns for a UX Design in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator may apply by July 19. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-847.

Aptitude test

Manasa Consultants is conducting aptitude tests for students of Classes 10, 11 and 12. Those interested can call 9845058349 or visit www.manasaconsultants.com.

Management programme

upGrad is offering a job-linked management programme with PGP in association with IMT Ghaziabad. For more information, log on to www.upgrad.com.

Skill development courses

Skill monks is offering skill development courses for graduates, working professionals and students. For more information, log on to www.skillmonks.com.