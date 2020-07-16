Bulletin Board

Teacher training

Manipal Global in association with CENTA has launched programmes in Teacher Training and School Leadership. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3fvvLfL.

Doctor of medicine

Applications are invited for Doctor of Medicine degree offered by Ramaiah Group of Institutions in association with St George’s University, Grenada. For details, log on to www.sgu.edu/ramaiah.

Master's programme

Chitkara University in collaboration with Virtusa is offering Master's programme in Computer Science and Engineering. For details, log on to https://bit.ly/2YtM3Qn.

Digital learning

Simplilearn is offering various digital learning programmes. For details, log on to Simplilearn.com.

Certificate course

Imarticus Learning in partnership with S P Jain School of Global Management has launched a certificate course in Fintech. For details, log on to https://bit.ly/2XubWPv.

Video analytics internship

Ebisu Technologies is hiring an intern for Video Analytics profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Python and REST API may apply by August 2. The stipend is Rs 30,000 month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-843.

MSc in tech policy

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for MSc in Technology Policy and Management. Apply by August. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2X6LCee.

Degree course

UNSW, Sydney is offering Bachelor of Arts and Business degree. For details, log on to www.unsw.edu.au.

Machine learning programme

Udacity in partnership with Amazon Web Services is offering scholarships for AWS Machine Learning Foundations and Machine Learning Engineer Nanodegree programmes. For details, log on to in.udacity.com.

Digital Learning programme

Educational Initiatives is offering Digital Learning programme for students of Classes 6 to 9 from July 20. To register, log on to www.assettalentsearch.com. For more information, contact +91 955-877-7541.

Talent search exam

TIME is conducting Talent Search Examination cum scholarship test for CLAT aspirants on July 19. For more information, log on to https://www.time4education.com/local/articlecms/page.php?id=4211.

Company secretary internship

BDO India is hiring an intern for a Company Secretary profile in work from home. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by July 20. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-844.

Online teaching internship

The Future Access is hiring interns for an online teaching profile in work from home. Students with knowledge of English Proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by July 20. The stipend is Rs 8,000 to 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-845.