Bulletin Board

Scholarship test

Vidyamandir is conducting admission-cum-scholarship tests for IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants on October 24 and November 1. For more information, log on to www.vidyamandir.com.

Management courses

Missouri State University is offering courses in Computer Science, Masters in Business Administration and Project Management. For more information, log on to bit.ly/2CAN9kO.

Java training course

Skillsco is conducting a training programme on Java for students. For more information, log on to skillsco.in or contact +91 9513265654.

Content writing internship

Digitalbeej is hiring an intern for Content Writing profile. Students with English Proficiency may apply by October 1. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-904.

SME internship

Evelyn Learning Systems is hiring interns for Subject Matter Expert profile. Students with knowledge of MS-Office and English Proficiency may apply by October 1. The stipend is Rs 12,000-15,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-905.

Database development internship

Tangerine Innovation Labs is hiring interns for Database Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MySQL, MongoDB and PostgreSQL may apply by October 1. The stipend is Rs 15,000-20,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-906.

R Programming internship

SIRPI.io is hiring interns for R Programming profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript and R Programming may apply by September 30. The stipend is Rs 14,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-907.

BTech programmes

IIIT Naya Raipur is inviting applications for BTech programmes in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science Engineering and Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. Apply by October 15. For more information, log on to www.iiitnr.ac.in.

NMAT exam

Applications are invited for NMAT exam. Apply by November 30. For more information, log on to www.nmat.org.

Hair styling course

VLCC is offering an online certificate course in Hair-Styling. For further information, visit www.vlccinstitute.com.