Bulletin Board

PhD programme

Mahindra University, Hyderabad is inviting applications for PhD programme in Engineering, Applied Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences. The last date to apply is December 24. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3h7cCTl.

PG diploma

Applications are invited for PG Diploma and Certificate Courses at Bangalore University. Apply by December 31. For more information, log on to bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

Language test

University of Cambridge has launched an English language assessment test for students and professionals. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3mDaaF8.

Robotics challenge

Registrations are open for Avishkaar League 2020, a Robotics competition. Register by December 31. For more information, log on to avishkaar.cc/avishkaar-league.

Reporting internship

Bollygrad Studioz is hiring an intern for Reporting and Anchoring profile. Students with English proficiency (spoken) and Hindi proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by December 25. The stipend is Rs 3,000 to 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-977.

Journalism internship

Mompreneur Circle is hiring interns for Journalism profile. Students with knowledge of creative writing and report writing may apply by December 24. The stipend is Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-978.

Anchoring internship

Alippo is hiring interns for an Anchoring profile. Students with English proficiency (spoken) and Hindi proficiency (spoken) may apply by December 24. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-979.

Data entry internship

Idea Usher is hiring interns for a Data Entry profile. Students with knowledge of MS-Office and MS-Excel may apply by December 24. The stipend is Rs 7,000 to 12,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-980.

Marketing internship

LeadStrategus is hiring interns for a Social Media Marketing profile. Students with knowledge of Social Media Marketing, Digital Marketing and Email Marketing may apply by December 24. The stipend is Rs 20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-981.

Graphic design internship

GreedyGame Media is hiring interns for an Graphic Design profile. Students with knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Indesign may apply by December 24. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-982.

Business journalism internship

Grasp Anything is hiring interns for a Journalism profile. Students with knowledge of English proficiency (spoken and written) and MS-Office may apply by December 26. The stipend is Rs 2,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-984.