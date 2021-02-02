Bulletin Board

Webinar on Gandhian values

University of Calicut in collaboration with Gandhi Centre for Rural Development, Thiruvananthapuram is organising an international webinar on "Gandhian values-Tool for effective management of world order during Covid-19 pandemic" from February 4 to 6. To register, log on to http://bit.ly/3j30CDg.

Healthcare incubation programme

IIMB’s NSRCEL is inviting applications for Healthcare Incubation Programme. Apply by February 15. For more information, log on to www.nsrcel.org/health-care.

UG and PG courses

Chandigarh University is inviting applications for undergraduate and postgraduate online degree programmes. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3a22Kac.

PG certification programme

TechnoStruct Academy is inviting applications for International Post Graduate Certification in BIM Management. For more information, log on to www.tibcam.com.

PG diploma

Aditya Birla Education Academy in association with B K Birla College is offering Post Graduate Diploma in Global Education. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/3tfoOHa.

Banking course

Imarticus Learning is offering Post Graduate Programme in New Age Banking. For more information, log on to www.imarticus.org.

Scholarships

Vidyasaarathi in association with HG Infra Engineering Ltd is offering scholarships to meritorious students pursuing undergraduate courses. Apply by February 15. For more information, log on to www.vidyasaarathi.co.in.

Interviewer assistance internship

Mysa Magazine is hiring an intern for an Interviewer Assistance profile. Students with skills and interests may apply by February 9. The stipend is Rs 1,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1021.

PR internship

Spotlight is hiring interns for a Media & Public Relations (PR) profile. Students with knowledge of Social Media Marketing, Creative Writing, Copywriting and English Proficiency (spoken) may apply by February 28. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1022.

Mobile app development internship

Reno is hiring interns for a Mobile App Development profile. Students with knowledge of Node.js, React Native and ReactJS may apply by February 11. The stipend is Rs 8,000 to 12,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1023.

Research internship

Drip Capital is hiring interns for a Research profile. Students with English proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by February 10. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1024.

Operations internship

Yulu is hiring interns for an Operations profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Excel may apply by February 10. The stipend is Rs 20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1025.

Video content internship

Novus Immigration Services is hiring interns for a Video Content/ Digital Content Consultation profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of English proficiency (spoken) and Anchoring may apply by February 10. The stipend is Rs 20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1026.