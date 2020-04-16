Bulletin Board - April 16

Online classes

Career Point is conducting live online classes for NEET and JEE aspirants. For more information, log on to http://careerpoint.ac.in.

IAS and KAS classes

NammaKPSC is conducting free online classes for IAS and KAS aspirants. For details, visit https://bit.ly/2yflMuD.

Micro-learning classes

Board Infinity is offering micro-learning in personal finance, investment planning, data structure, algorithms, placement, internship preparation etc. For more information, log on to www.boardinfinity.com.

Data science programme

Analytics Vidhya is offering Initiate AI, a data science induction programme for free till May 31. For more information and to register, log on to https://bit.ly/39qhvkJ.

Online resources

NCR Eduservices is offering free online educational resources for teachers, students and organisations. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3dGHTKz.

Online courses

Testbook is offering Testbook Pass to students preparing for government job exams to access online courses, mock test, practice quizzes etc. For more information, log on to https://testbook.com.

Mobile app development internship

UCPro LLP Connect is hiring an intern for Mobile App Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of PHP, AngularJS, PostgreSQL and ReactJS may apply by May 4. The stipend is Rs 8,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-793.

Graphic design internship

NEOKRED TECHNOLOGIES is hiring an intern for Graphic Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests can apply by May 4. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-794.

Business development internship

Madhav Limaye Consulting LLP is hiring interns for Business Development (Sales) profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests can apply by May 4. The stipend is Rs 11,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-795.