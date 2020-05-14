Bulletin Board May 14

Bachelor of business administration

JK Business School is inviting applications for admission to Bachelor of Business Administration programme. The last date to apply is May 20. For more information, log on to www.jkbschool.org.

LSAT India topper scholarship

The Law School Admission Council is offering LSAT—India Topper Scholarship for LSAT India test takers. The last date to apply is May 22. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/33NJBW7.

Online testing solution

HireMee is offering online exam solutions to colleges to create question bank for selection and creation of exams, randomising selection of questions. For more information, log on to www.hiremee.co.in.

Art and design webinars

The academic staff at the University of New South Wales, Australia will engage in a series of online conversations with students interested in pursuing courses and careers in the field of Art & Design on May 19, 20 and 21. For more information and to register, log onto https://bit.ly/2WqTupi.

E-commerce operations internship

RR Lifestyles is hiring an intern for E-commerce Operations profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Social Media Marketing, MS-Office, Digital Marketing, Accounting and English Proficiency may apply by May 23. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-811.

Software development internship

Cron Labs is hiring interns for Software Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of HTML, Java Script, Python, Bootstrap, Django and Angular 2.0 can apply by May 23. The stipend is Rs 8,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-812.

Human resource internship

Designerrs Labs is hiring an intern for Human Resource profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Word, MS-PowerPoint and MS-Excel may apply by May 23. The stipend is Rs 5,000 to 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-813.