Five hitches students going abroad face

Students who are studying abroad understand that this is an opportunity to grow academically, professionally, and personally. It is like going on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. The students who are willing to study in a country other than their home country get many benefits, but there are also numerous challenges they have to face.

It is not easy for an Indian student to study abroad. Most Indian students have tonnes of questions. They can be minor queries or major concerns. A student willing to study abroad must know about life at the study destination. There are things that students must consider before leaving their home country for their study destination.

Course selection: Students mostly get confused while selecting appropriate programs. It becomes challenging for many students as they are not able to identify the most demanded courses abroad which could lead them towards good career progression and high-paying careers. This task can become easy by talking to educational counsellors and visiting study portals which can lead you in the right direction.

Financial constraints: Many students are concerned about tuition fees and living costs as studying abroad can be expensive. However, you can explore the scholarship opportunities provided by universities abroad. Also, look for educational loans where you could start repaying post completion of your course which could help you manage your funds. Some universities give an option to pay tuition fees in instalments. This helps reduce the burden.

Language hurdles: Countries abroad have either English or their own language. It's important for international students to meet the language requirements for admissions and visa purposes. There are standardised tests such as IELTS, TOEFL, PTE etc which you need to ace with the required score as per the programme requirements. Many students may need to attempt multiple times which could delay their applications. It's advisable to start preparing for these exams from an early stage. You could give this exam even a year before your course start date as the validity of the results are for two years.

Culture shock: Pursuing education abroad and staying away from families and friends could be difficult sometimes. There are many students who feel homesick. It's impossible to travel often to meet their families. It is natural to develop such emotions, but you can overcome this by making new connections in your classroom and university, finding part-time jobs to engage your time, and making some extra bucks to support your living. Be a part of student clubs and participate in activities that can help you with loneliness and anxiety.

Independent lifestyle: An independent lifestyle is the most difficult part, especially for an Indian student. Managing the cooking, cleaning, washing and other chores along with studies is challenging in the beginning until they get accustomed to doing them along with studies. It is very expensive to hire domestic help abroad.

Indian students studying abroad adapt quickly to the new lifestyle. Studying abroad for an Indian student could be a life-altering experience. Some students might face problems initially, but later it all becomes a part of their routine.

(The author is an admission consultant for a university)