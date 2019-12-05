Get hands-on experience

Dear Sir,

I am presently studying in Class 12. I am an Aerospace Engineering aspirant. I want to know the scope of AE in India. Is it better to pursue a course in AE in India or abroad? Which companies recruit Aerospace

engineers?

Prem Kotagi

Dear Prem,

There are four-year degree courses in Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineering available in many colleges in India and you can get a good foundation by studying in any reputed institution such as IITs, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology-Thiruvananthapuram, NITs, BITS Pilani, VIT etc. Many companies have been set up in India as subsidiaries or suppliers to the aero sector, and government organisations like ISRO, NAL, Indian Air Force, Missile Mission are also doing well, so there is a fair chance of good employment.

A master’s degree from a good university in countries like USA or Germany will further enhance your market value, but that decision you can take when you are half-way through your bachelor’s degree.

Dear Sir,

My daughter is in the final semester of her bachelor’s in Journalism and Mass Communication. She is interested in advertising and PR but not very keen on journalism. Please suggest some good courses and colleges where she can pursue her higher studies. She would like to work for a year or two before continuing with studies. Please advise.

Mercy John

Dear Mercy,

It is good that she wishes to work for a year or two before going for higher studies, as it will give her clarity on her long-term goals and also on what specific course she should take up. With her degree in Mass Communication she can get an entry-level job either in Public Relations (also known as Corporate Communication) or in advertising, whichever she wishes to give first preference to.

Ideally, she should work in a small organisation where she gets a variety of tasks and understands corporate life. There are good PG courses in both the fields which she can prepare for and enter in 2021.

Dear Sir,

I am studying in II PU with PCMB combination. I am interested in taking up Bachelor of Physiotherapy. Let me know its prospects and job opportunities. Kindly mention some good colleges for the same.

Shifa

Dear Shifa,

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) is a four-year professional course, including six-month internship. It prepares you to work with special children, stroke victims, sports persons with injuries, old age mobility issues etc. Ensure that you have good kinaesthetic skills, i.e. you can work with dexterity in hand movements, and also have the ability to be on your feet and do physical work for long hours.

You can subsequently do a two-year MPT and specialise in any of the areas mentioned above. Though initial progress and income may be slow, eventually you can earn well and get a very satisfying career. Some of the reputed institutes are All India Institute of Medical Sciences; Christian Medical College, Vellore; Shetty Trust College, Mangaluru; Manipal Academy; National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities, Chennai; National Institute for the Orthopedically Handicapped, Kolkata; Devraj Urs Academy, Kolar, and Hosmat Hospital, Indian Institute of Paramedical and Community College, Mobility India, MVJ Medical College all in Bengaluru.

Dear Sir,

I am a third-year BE student (in Electronics and Communication). I want to pursue ME or MTech. I plan to write the GATE exam. Please suggest some private colleges with good placement record. Which test should I write to get into private engineering colleges? Do these colleges accept GATE score?

Kaushik Vishwanath

Dear Kaushik,

Most reputed colleges accept the score of the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering) for admission in MTech depending on your ranking, including IITs and many private colleges.

Start preparing well in advance for the exam, which is usually held in February every year and you can appear for it when you are in your final year of engineering. Details are available on gate.iitm.ac.in, www.som.iitb.ac.in.

Dear Sir,

My son has just completed his BE and is now keen on pursuing an MBA or a master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Could you please suggest some good universities and colleges for both MBA and MA in Journalism in India preferably in Bengaluru and also the exams he needs to take. I also wanted to know the current scope for both the fields in India.

Venkatesh Murthy J

Dear Venkatesh,

Since he is planning to get into a completely different field from what he has studied for the past four years, you should ensure that his passion and interest are deep and consistent, and also that he has the necessary aptitude for it. Ask him to write articles and get them evaluated by experts in the field. If possible, ask him to do an internship in a media organisation so that he gets a hands-on experience. Speaking to some professionals in the field will help him comprehend the lifestyle of media executives. Then he may take up a Masters in Mass Communication, preferably one that deals with print, TV, internet and social media so that he can choose his specialisation later.

Some of the reputed institutions are Mudra Institute (mica.ac.in), Madras Christian College, Asian College of Journalism (asiamedia.org), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (amrita.edu), Indian Institute of Mass Communication Delhi (iimc.nic.in), NDTV (ndtvmi.com), English and Foreign Languages University (efluniversity.ac.in), Manipal Academy, Xavier Inst of Communication (xaviercomm.org) and Symbiosis Institute of Mass Communication (simc.edu).