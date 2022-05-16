How Virtual MBA degrees can benefit you

The disruption caused due to massive technological transformations and Covid-19 is transforming organisations across the world. Most employers are now looking to hire talent with good leadership and management skills. An MBA degree has become a vital business requirement.

MBA can be acquired through regular, distance or online mode. In a classroom setting, the teachers are the primary source of information and knowledge, who have a structured schedule in a classroom setting, and at a fixed pace. In distance learning, printed Self Learning Materials (SLM) with optional personal contact sessions are the key source of knowledge. In the case of online degree programmes, Learning Management Systems (LMS) become vital.

What do you get?

Some of the benefits of enrolling in an online MBA degree programme are given below:

Accessibility: Learners from across the world can access quality education as the programme is completely online, including examinations.

Flexibility: It provides the flexibility of time, pace, and location for learning. Personalised education lets you pursue it at your own pace, depending on your professional and personal workload.

Cost-saving: It is a low-cost alternative that provides good quality education by avoiding the exorbitant tuition fees associated with the traditional full-time MBA programmes. An online MBA safeguards you from losing your monthly paychecks as you will continue working while completing your programme.

Expand skills through modern platforms: These are delivered through state-of-the-art Learning Management Systems (LMS), providing access to short explainer videos, recorded lectures, e-books, case studies, and more. Discussion forums in LMS help learners interact with their teachers and peers to solve academic and non-academic queries. Like a regular programme, an online MBA covers both fundamental business concepts along with specialised areas. Learners can expand their management knowledge and hard and soft skills to efficiently hold new responsibilities. After all, organisations look for potential employees with sound business judgement and the skills to do the job.

Worldwide recognition: An online MBA from UGC recognised Indian universities has global recognition. It will improve a learner’s credibility among business professionals, thereby opening new avenues.

Best for networking: It enables learners to broaden their professional networks as students from across the globe enrol in online programmes. Opportunities are provided to interact with corporate leaders through webinars/ guest lectures and learners are given access to alumni networks upon completion of the online programmes. The ability to network with new people from across the world makes a virtual MBA valuable.

Better opportunities, job security: An online MBA prepares students for high-paying positions in today’s competitive market, in addition to broadening their employment options. In today’s volatile world, job security is the most common concern for employees, and the job security of MBA graduates is higher.

The online MBA is an ideal option for working professionals who do not wish to quit their jobs, freshers who would like to break into the corporate world, and those who want to restart their careers after a break. It is a blessing for self-driven individuals who want to achieve academic goals while balancing other responsibilities.

(The author is the director of online education at a Jaipur-based university.)