Looking beyond textbooks

The essence of learning lies in questioning and finding answers. While science offers an explanation and equips us with the knowledge on why or how something happens, scientific temper guides us to use this knowledge constructively for the betterment of society.

In fact, the fundamental duties listed in our Constitution say, “It shall be the duty of every citizen of India to develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of enquiry.”

So, what exactly is scientific temper?

In his book, The Discovery of India, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru wrote, "The scientific approach, the adventurous and yet critical temper of science, the search for truth and new knowledge, the refusal to accept anything without testing and trial, the capacity to change pre-conceived theory, the hard discipline of mind – all this is necessary, not merely for the application of science but for life itself, and the solution to many of its problems."

Simply put, it is the application of logic to make rational and informed choices in our daily lives. It involves questioning, discussing, analysing and observing to seek evidence instead of blindly accepting something as a fact.

"Scientific thinking helps children absorb various concepts and to put that learning to practice,” says Sathyavathi D, a mathematics teacher.

Lack of scientific temper

Many times, people don’t put their knowledge to use in their lives, which can be attributed to a lack of scientific temperament. The best example from the current times is mask-wearing. It has been proven that masks prevent the spread of Covid-19. Yet, there are people who refuse to wear masks heeding to false propaganda, and some who wear them only when penalised. There are also people whose behaviour is influenced by others like the ones who don't wear masks because others aren't wearing. This defies logic for the simple fact that when others aren’t wearing, it is even more essential for you to wear a mask.

This highlights that to develop logic, it is essential to inculcate critical thinking in children right from the early days.

"As parents and teachers, we need to nurture the curiosity of children and ensure that they grow up to be rational, practical and innovative individuals. We must also motivate them to learn beyond textbooks," says Arshabh Chaturvedi, a science teacher.

Here are some ways to develop scientific temperament in children:

Questioning: Children learn by asking questions. The more questions they ask, the more they learn. So, encourage them to be inquisitive and seek answers themselves.

Thinking and reasoning skills: Motivate children to analyse and understand the reason behind a problem and its solutions. This is essential to be able to make logical and informed decisions.

Creative activities: Doing something creative, even simpler activities such as drawing, painting or playing a musical instrument can stimulate the brain and promote logical thinking.

Games: Engaging in board games, chess, solving puzzles, crosswords can trigger children to start thinking. Even sports wherein they have to come up with a strategy helps developing mental skills.

Socialising: Allow children to make friends and socialise. This will help them broaden their perspectives, learn a new way of doing something and will also promote logical thinking.

Communication: Create a conducive environment at home, where children can discuss anything freely. Allow them to debate and find reasonable answers to their questions.

Digital content: Ensure that children read or watch something meaningful and informative on a regular basis. This will widen their horizons.

Application of knowledge: This is one crucial aspect that we generally miss out on. Prompt children to apply the knowledge they gained by reading books and watching television programmes in real-life situations.