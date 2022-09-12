Teaching special kids? Here are assumptions to avoid

Expressing his concern over the management of natural resources, Baba Dioum, a Senegalese forestry engineer, made a statement that has since been widely used in different contexts. He said, “We will conserve only what we love; we will love only what we understand, and we will understand only what we are taught."

As a corollary, one could say that people, particularly children, will not have the right understanding of certain important matters unless they are taught and talked about in school. Knowing how to and how not to interact with people with disabilities is one such learning that must happen in the classrooms.

Most children may already have encountered a person with a disability. Children are naturally curious to know more about such conditions and this provides a platform for the teacher to talk about diversity among people and bring home the point that there is no stigma or shame attached to having special needs.

And if the teacher has a proper understanding of the physiology of the problem, she could provide a simple, age-appropriate scientific explanation of it to the children. Having an open discussion on the subject will remove any fear or discomfort that the children may have in their minds.

Next comes teaching social skills and good manners while interacting with persons with disability. Basic disability etiquette involves treating people with disabilities with respect and having an understanding of what might hurt their feelings.

The first and foremost in this is using ‘person-first language'. People's first language describes what the person HAS, not what the person IS. “Rhea/Raj has a disability” is correct. "Rhea/Raj is a disabled person” is incorrect.

The second important set of guidelines starts with ‘Do not assume’. They have been drawn up based on the misconceptions society generally has about persons with disabilities.

Do not assume that a person with a disability wants or requires assistance. So, it is NOT ok to push a wheelchair or grab personal belongings without being asked to do so.

Do not assume that children with behavioural issues are just misbehaving. Some children have specific disorders and need delicate handling.

Do not assume that a person with a disability is seeking pity. Persons with disability often develop enormous courage and determination to carry on despite the disability. Pity will only make them feel angry and dejected.

Do not assume that when a person with a disability is friendly, you can touch or play with their special equipment. Some children with poor vision or hearing, wear specially made spectacles or hearing aids. These are important personal items and not toys which others can touch or wear.

Do not assume that a person with a physical disability who cannot play would not want to come to the playground. The friend would perhaps enjoy just watching the games and might even like being included in the game as a scorekeeper.

Do not assume that a classmate who is not good at studies has low intelligence. There are many invisible disabilities due to which a child may have difficulty in learning. In some cases, the person may have some hidden talents too.

Do not assume that overweight children are obese because they eat a lot. Quite often it is a health condition for which the person may be taking medical help.

Do not assume that a person with stammering or speech problem will not want to talk to anyone. Like all people, they too would like to communicate with others. It is important to pay attention to what they say and give them more time to say what they want to.

Not patronising kids with disabilities is very important in classroom communication. It helps them feel equal, achieve their full potential and bloom.