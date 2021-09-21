There is no such thing as 'best career'

Dear Sir,

I am currently studying in Class 10. My aim is to become a businessman. Can I take both commerce and computer science after 10th?

A student

Dear Student,

Many PU Colleges and CBSE schools do offer computer science with commerce. You can explore and find the most suitable institution to join after your 10th standard. Then start planning out what field you would like to do business in, so that you can work towards building the necessary skills. It will be good if you can simultaneously do internships in small start-ups so that you get a feel of the business world. You can preferably opt for BBA after your 12th and also consider getting work experience before you launch into your own enterprise.

Dear Sir,

I am a mechanical engineer. I never liked the corporate work culture. I am really interested in the fields of Environment, Ecology and Forestry. I would like to know if there is any interdisciplinary training or degree. Could I use my work experience in these fields?

Mayur Vishwanath

Dear Mayur,

I do understand your desire to make your work and career more meaningful. There are institutions that will allow you to take up Masters in environment or ecology based on your engineering degree, if you are willing to take a break from work and get into full-time studies. Your work experience may not help you directly but will be of use when you get into a job after your studies. Some reputed institutions are Amity University, Centre for Environment, MIT World University, TERI School of Advanced Studies, Xavier Institute of Management, Forest Research Institute, National Centre for Biological Sciences and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.

Dear Sir,

My daughter is in the sixth semester of her biotechnology degree. Can you suggest which course is recommended after BSc that will help her have the best career?

Lini Thomas

Dear Lini,

There is no such thing as the ‘best career’, and it depends entirely on the candidate’s aptitude, interest, personality traits and capabilities. Having studied biotechnology for three years, she should be able to identify areas that attract her and in which she can perform well. She should also narrow down whether she is most suited for production, teaching, research, quality control, product development etc. If she is unable to make a decision, let her take up an entry-level job in any biotechnology-related organisation and work for a year or so, after which she will have clarity on what direction she should take.

Dear Sir,

I am currently passing out of class 12, I wish to pursue BTech in biotechnology. Can you advise on how to get into genetic engineering?

Karthik Jayadev

Dear Karthik,

There are plenty of opportunities for research in Genetic Engineering both in India and abroad (the geographic lines are dissolving slowly, and you can work in India for organisations in any country). Keep an open mind and get into your BTech course in a reputed college. While studying, try and get good internships in institutions that are working in genetics. As you study different subjects related to biotechnology, you will be able to find your area of interest and then focus on that domain specialisation. After graduation, you can aim for all-India institutions like IITs, NITs, BITS, IISERs, IISc etc. to get into the research arena, and you will be able to carve out a good future.