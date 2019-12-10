For chills & thrills

The nip in the air is perceptible. The woollens have come out as the days become shorter and the nights longer. It is that time of the year when even birds take off on a long flight that could span thousands of miles in search of warmer climes. Cooler beaches beckon tantalisingly and blankets of snow enthrall visitors. The burning sands of the desert cool down to reveal their wild beauty. The air is filled with the excited shouts of children in anticipation of their winter holidays. Winter is one of the best seasons to set out on that family vacation or much postponed honeymoon getaway. India’s mesmerisingly diverse landscapes offer a range of destinations to choose from depending on your own inclinations. Here is a melange of destinations, some well-known and some off the beaten track.



Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

The city of Jaisalmer stands majestically in the midst of the sprawling Thar desert. It is dubbed as 'Golden City', owing to its yellow sandstone fort and other buildings. As you walk through the ramparts of Jaisalmer Fort you are swept away in a swirl of colour that belies the harsh conditions of the desert. The lilting songs of the Manganiyars waft across the desert sands and cast a spell that brings alive the magic of the desert. Jaisalmer is not just a place to see, it is a multi-sensory experience that needs to be savoured.

The Jaisalmer Fort which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of the very few forts which house a city within. The fort is made up of numerous exquisite ornate temples and other heritage structures. As evening sets in, it is time to head out towards the sand dunes or head out deep into the Thar desert on a safari to catch the spectacular sight of the sun dissolving into the golden sands on the horizon.



Mangalajodi, Odisha

Bhubaneshwar, the temple city and capital of Odisha is well known. However, not many are aware of a gem called Mangalajodi which is barely 68 kilometres away. The place is home to the enchanting Mangalajodi Bird Sanctuary that is located on the fringes of the famed Chilika Lake. The wetlands of Mangalajodi are an avian paradise that attracts more than 1,50,000 birds in the winter months. These birds fly in from faraway lands across the world to escape the harsh winters in their homelands.

Birds of different feathers serenade you as your boat glides silently through the wetlands of Mangalajodi. As you lose yourself in the tranquility of the place you cannot but marvel at the success story of Mangalajodi. The very villagers who used to hunt the birds have turned their protectors and transformed their village into a shining beacon of an ecological and economic model of sustainability.



Naukuchiatal, Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand, known as the land of Gods is home to some of the most enchanting places in India. These pristine places seem right out of the imagination of a poet or a painter. One such place that is endowed with beauty of the surreal kind is Naukuchiatal. A fairytale kind of a place to wake up in, Naukuchiatal takes its name from a bewitching lake which dominates the landscape.

A place that offers seclusion in the lap of nature, Naukuchiatal is one of the many lakes that adorn the district of Nainital in which it is located. The lake is bounded by 9 corners and hence its name. The tranquil emerald waters of the lake with the backdrop of lush green hills is indeed a sight to behold. Though immersing oneself in the natural beauty in which the place is surrounded is an activity in itself, Naukuchiatal is great for birding and angling. For the adventurous activities like parasailing, paragliding, and yachting, abound in the vicinity.



Pench, Madhya Pradesh

Pench is located right in the heart of Tiger country in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The forest land within the Pench National Park are believed to have fueled Rudyard Kipling’s imagination and the genesis of the classic, Jungle Book. Today, you may not meet Mowgli or Bagheera as you drive deep into the dense forest on a safari. However, you are likely to encounter some of the famed tigers who call the place their home. Langdi and her cubs may walk straight into your line of sight!

Pench is a beautiful forest land and the National Park sprawls over an area of about 758 square kilometres. There are around 50 tigers in Pench Tiger Reserve, and chances of tiger sightings are said to be high in the month of December. The place looks like a veritable Eden, a haven for the ecosystem that thrives there. The forests of Pench are also home for animals like the Leopard, Sambar, Chital, Wild Boar, Langurs, Sloth Bears, and others. A wide variety of birds including Crimson Breasted Barbets, Peacocks, Kingfishers, Magpies, etc., add colour and music to Pench National Park. Teak, Bamboo, Saja, Lendia, and other trees provide the green cover under which life flourishes in Pench National Park. A visit to this Park is like keeping a rendezvous with pristine nature at its best.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh is the place where River Ganga meanders down from the mountains. It is known for its spiritual aura and has emerged as the Yoga Capital of the World. It is a picturesque place with temples and Ashrams lining both banks of the holy river. Evenings acquire a divine meaning as the Ganga aarti takes place across different locations on both banks of the river. Rishikesh offers a relaxing and rejuvenating experience to visitors with the mere sight of the flowing waters of the Ganga soothing frayed nerves.

Apart from being a spiritual centre, Rishikesh has also emerged as a centre for adrenaline pumping adventures. It is one of the best places in the world for White River Rafting. Hurtling down the Ganga as it rushes to keep its tryst with the plains is an experience full of thrills and spills. An adventure that is sure to remain entrenched in the mind for a long, long time. Rafting in the rapids of the Ganga as it accelerates and plunges towards the plains.



Wayanad, Kerala

The backwaters of Kerala and their romantic allure have been attracting visitors for ages now. Wayanad offers a different dimension of God’s own country. It is an exquisite mosaic of diverse landscapes, a truly enchanting kaleidoscope of nature’s beauty. The district of Wayanad which lies on the border of Karnataka and Kerala makes for an ideal winter getaway. Large stretches of emerald tea plantations, cascading waterfalls, picturesque lakes, and wildlife make Wayanad an attraction that is hard to resist.

Wayanad is blessed by the benevolence of nature and also has a rich heritage and colourful culture. Mountains like the Chembra Peak challenge visitors for a trek to their peaks while the rock cut caves of Edakkal awe them with the magic of nature and the relics of the Neolithic age. Connoisseurs of history will be fascinated by the old Jain temple which was once the armoury of Tipu Sultan. Wildlife, culture, history, adventure, whatever is your preference, Wayanad is sure to cocoon you with its breathtaking natural beauty.

The wonderful winter vistas of India beckon with their hypnotic charm and the traveler is indeed spoiled for choice which is seemingly unlimited.