2023: List of smartphones set for launch this September

Last month, we saw the launch of new phones such as the Redmi 12, motorola G14 along with Tecno Pova 5 Pro.

In September, top players Apple, OnePlus and Motorola are bringing new generation premium phones. Also, Infinix too has one product showcase on Friday (September 1).

Even Honor, which has been on hiatus for close to two years, is making a comeback with a couple of premium devices.

Here is the list of new smartphones expected to launch in India in September 2023:

Motorola Moto G54 and G84 series

Lenovo-owned company is slated to bring two new phones Moto G54 and G84 in India on September 1.

The Moto G84 is said to come with a 6.55-inch full HD+ pOLED display, support 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,300nits peak brightness.

Inside, it is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, Android 13 OS, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, dual-camera module-- main 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide sensor with LED flash, a 16MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charger.

Whereas the Moto G54 is said to come with a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD screen (120Hz refresh rate), MediaTek 7020 octa-core processor, Android 13 OS, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, dual-camera module-- main 50MP + 8MP ultrawide sensors with LED flash on the back, a 16MP front camera and a 6,000mAh battery with 30W charger support.

Infinix Zero 30

Even Infinix is bringing the new Zero 30 series phone on September 1.

It is said to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, dual-camera module-- 108MP + 13MP on the back, a 50MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery. The device will run on Android 13 PS and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset.

Apple iPhone 15 series

Apple is slated to introduce four models-- iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max/ 15 Ultra.

The new iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to come with Titanium bodies, an upgraded camera with 10X Periscope Telephoto lens, a first for any iPhones to date. Also, they feature 3nm class Apple A17 bionic silicon and also come with action button instead of physical toggle (to switch between ring and vibrate modes).

Whereas the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are said to feature Dynamic Island display design and inside, come with Apple A16 Bionic, as seen in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Also, for the first time ever, Apple will be introducing Type-C port to all the iPhones. Speculations are rife that even older models, which continue to sell after the launch of the new iPhones will come with Type-C port too.

OnePlus Open foldable phone

OnePlus was speculated to launch its first-ever foldable phone OnePlus Open by the end of August, but never happened. New reports suggest the elusive phone may finally break cover this September.

It is expected to come with The device will sport a big 6.3-inch screen on the cover panel, and inside, when the screen is unfurled, it can spread up to a wide 7.8-inch screen.

The device will be powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and will support 12GB RAM, 256GB (and more) storage, and a big battery along with fast charging support.

Honor 90 series

Honor will be finally coming back to India later this month. It is expected to bring the Honor 90 series.

It is said to come in two variants-- one regular Honor 90 (with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) and Honor 90 Pro (with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1).

Both feature the same 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664p) curved OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, dual cameras- 50MP main sensor + 2MP depth camera with LED flash on the front.

Honor 90 features a triple camera module-- 200MP + 12MP ultra-wide angle lens + 2MP depth sensor with LED flash on the back. Whereas the Honor 90 Pro houses a triple-camera -- main 200MP sensor +32MP telephoto lens + 2MP depth sensor with LED flash on the back.

Both the devices come with a 5,000mAh battery, but Honor 90 supports a 66W charger, and the 90 Pro supports a 90W fast charger.

