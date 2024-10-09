Apple to kick off Swift Student Challenge in February 2025

<p>Every year, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> hosts Swift Student Challenge, which offers global platform for youngster to showcase their software developer skills.</p><p>Now, Americian technogoly major has announced to open the registration window for students to apply for the 2025 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-announces-swift-student-challenge-2024-winners-3005204">Swift Student Challenge</a> in February for three weeks.</p><p>Those with innovative idea, which can solve modern problems and deliver social impact, will get the opportunity to meet top engineers and even CEO Tim Cook at Apple's HQ in Cupertino.</p>.Apple to open 4 more stores in India, start selling 'Made in India' iPhone 16 Pro from this month.<p>“At Apple, we are committed to supporting and nurturing the next generation of coders. Every year, we’re incredibly impressed by the ingenuity of the apps students are creating, and we’re excited to see what the next round of the challenge will bring,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.</p><p>To help students get best tools to develop their applications, Apple will also be unveiling updated Swift Coding Club resources.</p><p>Further, the compay will be offering new Develop in Swift Tutorials for students to plan a career around app development. They get access to latest app development tools for software coding using Swift, SwiftUI, and Xcode. </p><p>Apple will be picking 350 Swift Student Challenge winners. Among them, 50 Distinguished Winners will receive additional recognition and be invited to Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino next summer.</p><p>Earlier this year, Indian coder Akshat Srivastava, one of the 50 distinguished Swift Challenge winners had an opportunity to interact with Tim Cook and high-profile experts at Apple.</p><p>22-year-old Srivastava hails from the city of Varanasi, India. He is pursuing an engineering degree at BITS Pilani K K Birla College in Goa.</p><p>Srivastava has been coding since 16 years of age. During the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, he developed a novel app that could scrape information related to vacant beds in Hospitals shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, and make it available on one platform for people to book slots in the nearest healthcare centres.</p>.WWDC 2024: Apple CEO meets Indian Swift Student Challenge winner .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>