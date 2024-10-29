Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

How Apple turned AirPods Pro 2 into an affordable hearing-aid alternative

Apple engineers conducted thousands of clinical-grade audiometry tests and software-based hearing tests before they submitted their 'Hearing Test' feature to clinical validation studies.
ohit KVN
Rohit KVN
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 12:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Every person’s hearing is different, so we created an innovative, end-to-end hearing health experience that addresses this variability in a way that’s both simple to use and adaptable to a wide range of needs. That’s especially important because hearing loss affects people of all ages with different levels of tech savviness. . “With the Hearing Aid feature, we wanted to build something so intuitive, it felt like an extension of your senses. We knew the results would change people’s lives — and democratise access to treatment for a condition that affects more than a billion people
Sumbul Desai, M.D, Apple’s vice president of Health
Space Echo Room set up at Apple's Audio Lab.

Space Echo Room set up at Apple's Audio Lab.

Credit: Apple

Fantasia Lab at Apple Audio Lab.

Fantasia Lab at Apple Audio Lab.

Credit: Apple

Just thinking about the innovation that was necessary, the density of the technology that goes into AirPods, and the amount of effort and attention to detail that went into building these complex software features. So many teams came together — including software and hardware engineering, design, health, accessibility, clinical ops, regulatory, and the human factors engineering team — to ensure the best quality and experience,
Kuba Mazur, Apple’s hearing health lead engineer within Acoustics Engineering
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 10:44 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechAirPodsAirPods Pro

Follow us on :

Follow Us