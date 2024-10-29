How Apple turned AirPods Pro 2 into an affordable hearing-aid alternative

Every person’s hearing is different, so we created an innovative, end-to-end hearing health experience that addresses this variability in a way that’s both simple to use and adaptable to a wide range of needs. That’s especially important because hearing loss affects people of all ages with different levels of tech savviness. . “With the Hearing Aid feature, we wanted to build something so intuitive, it felt like an extension of your senses. We knew the results would change people’s lives — and democratise access to treatment for a condition that affects more than a billion people
Sumbul Desai, M.D, Apple’s vice president of Health
Space Echo Room set up at Apple's Audio Lab.
Credit: Apple
Fantasia Lab at Apple Audio Lab.
Credit: Apple
Just thinking about the innovation that was necessary, the density of the technology that goes into AirPods, and the amount of effort and attention to detail that went into building these complex software features. So many teams came together — including software and hardware engineering, design, health, accessibility, clinical ops, regulatory, and the human factors engineering team — to ensure the best quality and experience,
Kuba Mazur, Apple’s hearing health lead engineer within Acoustics Engineering